India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout

Event Highlights
- India Beat Australia
- Full Time! India 2-2 Australia
- Australia Equalise Early in 4th Quarter
- Q3 Ends! India 2-1 Australia
- Half Time! India 2-1 Australia
- Harmanpreet Singh Puts India Ahead
- Rupinder Pal Singh Equalises for India
- Trent Mitten Puts Australia in the Lead
- Q1 Ends! India 0-0 Australia
- Match Begins
- India's Starting Line-up
- India vs Australia
India defeated world No.3 the Netherlands on their debut debut while won one and lost the other against current world champions Belgium. India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India beat the Netherlands 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout while against Belgium, they won the first game 2-1 and lost the second 2-3. After the matches against Australia, the Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will then return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING
#INDvAUS Shootouts:— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2020
🇦🇺 : 🟢 ❌❌❌
🇮🇳 : 🟢 🟢 🟢#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites #HockeyAtItsBest
FULL TIME! Australia scored early in the final quarter but no more goals could be scored after that and the match ended at 2-2. This one goes to the shootout.
India 2-2 Australia
Not a Goal! 🇦🇺— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2020
It's time for Shootouts!
IND 2-2 AUS#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #INDvAUS #HockeyInvites #HockeyAtItsBest
46' - GOAL! Aran Zalewski equalise right at the start of the final quarter to give this one a very interesting note in the end. This one will go to the penalty shootout if none of the two teams score after this.
India 2-2- Australia
One minute into the Final Quarter and the @Kookaburras have found an equalizer!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2020
A great deflection by Aran Zalewski! 🇦🇺
IND 2-2 AUS#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #INDvAUS #HockeyInvites #HockeyAtItsBest pic.twitter.com/PjLwrar88a
END OF Q2! It was a shower of goals at the Kalinga Stadium in the second quarter and the crowd surely enjoyed that! Australia took the lead through Trent Mitten but India struck back by converting two penalty corners through Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh and went into a 2-1 lead.
India 2-1 Australia
27' - GOAL! Another penalty corner, another conversion for India but this time, from a different man! And the crowd has gone berserk. For the first time in these two matches, India have the lead. Harmanpreet Singh converts the penalty corner with finesse to give the lead to India.
India 2-1 Australia
And Harmanpreet gets us in front. C'MMON!!!!!!!!!!!#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #INDvAUS #HockeyInvites #HockeyAtItsBest https://t.co/dwQsa40h2p— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2020
23' - GOAL! Trent Mitten gives Australia the lead and that's a very soft goal to concede for India. Krishan Pathak was beaten on his near post, Mitten had a tiny space to find there and he managed to find it. Disappointing keeping from Pathak.
India 0-1 Australia
.@HockeyAustralia replied to our poll with a Goal via @mitton_1! 🇦🇺— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2020
IND 0-1 AUS#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #INDvAUS #HockeyInvites #HockeyAtItsBest
17' - CHANCE! India have a big early chance after a cross from the right reaches a completely unmarked Jarmanpreet on the far post. He takes it first time and hits it wide. That was India's biggest chance of the match so far and a golden one.
India 0-0 Australia
A lovely effort by @jarmanpreetsi13 but the deadlock remains.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2020
IND 0-0 AUS#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #INDvAUS #HockeyInvites #HockeyAtItsBest
12' - India take another review for dangerous play against Australia and after a very long check by the umpire, India lose their referral as there was no clear evidence for the on-field decision to be changed. And Australia have a penalty corner and PR Sreejesh gets on the floor and makes another save.
India 0-0 Australia
.@rupinderbob3 is currently the third highest goal scorer in the #FIHProLeage! #IndiaKaGame #HockeyAtItsBest #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/e0E6vXsP93— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 21, 2020
Here is India's starting XI vs Australia: PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Birendra Lakra, Simranjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Vivek Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Chinglensana Kangujam
After yesterday’s thrilling performance against @Kookaburras, here is the 11-member squad who will kick-start today’s game!#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #INDvAUS #HockeyInvites #HockeyAtItsBest pic.twitter.com/yLwfRxHJ0U— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2020
Indian men's hockey team takes on defending champions of FIH Hockey Pro League Australia in the second game of their two-match tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
Pre-match pep-talk: तोह जाओ, जाओ और अपने साठ मिनट छीन लो! #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #INDvAUS #HockeyInvites #HockeyAtItsBest pic.twitter.com/F3RuykHTht— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2020
Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)
After a fruitful start to the FIH Pro League that saw India climb up to fourth in the rankings, India will look to ride on the home momentum against defending champions Australia despite a loss on Friday. So far India have eight points from five matches, resulting from two normal time wins, one shootout win and a loss each to Belgium and Australia.
After the match on Friday, Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said he was very happy to have won the FIH Men's Player of the Year 2019 award and the team did show a lot of heart today but they will have to come tomorrow (Saturday) and do better.
-
22 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka WI vs SL 289/750.0 overs 290/949.1 oversSri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
-
21 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa AUS vs SA 196/620.0 overs 89/1014.3 oversAustralia beat South Africa by 107 runs
-
16 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa SA vs ENG 222/620.0 overs 226/519.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 5 wickets
-
14 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa ENG vs SA 204/720.0 overs 202/720.0 oversEngland beat South Africa by 2 runs
-
12 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa SA vs ENG 177/820.0 overs 176/920.0 oversSouth Africa beat England by 1 run