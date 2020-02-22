India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout

LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18.com | February 22, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Indian men's hockey team beats Australia 2-2 (3-1) in the penalty shootout in the second game of their third tie in the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. India had lost 3-4 to Australia in the first game despite a great late fightback. Here is the story of the match so far: Australia began the match attacking once more and in the 8th minute, they thought they had the lead when they found the back of the net but a successful referral from India for obstruction meant the goal was overturned. The second quarter came with a rain of goals. Australia took the lead in the 23rd minute through Trent Mitten but India converted two penalty corners in a space of two minutes through Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh to come from behind the take a 2-1 lead. Australia equalised early in the final quarter and it went to the shootout. Australia missed four strokes with Jake Harvey missing the last one while Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Prasad and Lalit Upadhyay scored to give India the win in shootout.

India defeated world No.3 the Netherlands on their debut debut while won one and lost the other against current world champions Belgium. India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India beat the Netherlands 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout while against Belgium, they won the first game 2-1 and lost the second 2-3. After the matches against Australia, the Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will then return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING
Feb 22, 2020 9:06 pm (IST)
Feb 22, 2020 9:03 pm (IST)

Jake Harvey misses Australia's penalty stroke and India beat the visitors in the shootout to get the bonus points from the match. It was a drama-filled ending with Sreejesh just managing to hold on Harvey till the hooter went off.

India 2-2 (3-1) Australia

Feb 22, 2020 8:59 pm (IST)

Nathan Ephraums misses while Lalit Upadhyay scores to give India a 3-1 lead in the shootout.

If Australia miss the next, India win.

India 2-2 Australia (3-1)

Feb 22, 2020 8:58 pm (IST)

Beale misses the penalty stroke but Vivek Prasad goes on and converts India's penalty stroke to put the home team in the lead.

India 2-2 Australia (2-1)

Feb 22, 2020 8:57 pm (IST)

Dawson and Harmanpreet scored the next two penalty strokes to keep it level again.

India 2-2 Australia (1-1)

Feb 22, 2020 8:56 pm (IST)

Both India and Australia missed the first penalty strokes and the scoreline remained intact.

India 2-2 Australia (0-0)

Feb 22, 2020 8:53 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Australia scored early in the final quarter but no more goals could be scored after that and the match ended at 2-2. This one goes to the shootout.

India 2-2 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 8:42 pm (IST)

46' - GOAL! Aran Zalewski equalise right at the start of the final quarter to give this one a very interesting note in the end. This one will go to the penalty shootout if none of the two teams score after this.

India 2-2- Australia

Feb 22, 2020 8:37 pm (IST)

END OF Q3! Australia have a goal cancelled again after video referral deemed the initial flick too high. Much did not happened in this half and the scoreline remained unchanged.

India 2-1 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 8:15 pm (IST)

31' - Australia have another goal cancelled after the referee sent the decision upstairs following Manpreet's intervention (India did not have a referral). Jeremy Hayward found the back of the net but his initial flick was deemed to be too high and the goal was ruled out.

India 2-1 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 8:01 pm (IST)

END OF Q2! It was a shower of goals at the Kalinga Stadium in the second quarter and the crowd surely enjoyed that! Australia took the lead through Trent Mitten but India struck back by converting two penalty corners through Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh and went into a 2-1 lead.

India 2-1 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 7:56 pm (IST)

27' - GOAL! Another penalty corner, another conversion for India but this time, from a different man! And the crowd has gone berserk. For the first time in these two matches, India have the lead. Harmanpreet Singh converts the penalty corner with finesse to give the lead to India.

India 2-1 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 7:53 pm (IST)

25' - GOAL! Rupinder Pal Singh converts the penalty corner for India with a powerful strike to bring India back on level terms. India have looked more assured today and that is yielding results.

India 1-1 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 7:47 pm (IST)

23' - GOAL! Trent Mitten gives Australia the lead and that's a very soft goal to concede for India. Krishan Pathak was beaten on his near post, Mitten had a tiny space to find there and he managed to find it. Disappointing keeping from Pathak.

India 0-1 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 7:41 pm (IST)

17' - CHANCE! India have a big early chance after a cross from the right reaches a completely unmarked Jarmanpreet on the far post. He takes it first time and hits it wide.  That was India's biggest chance of the match so far and a golden one.

India 0-0 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 7:36 pm (IST)

END OF Q1! The scoreline remains unchanged. Australia had the goal overturned with a successful Indian review but then the hosts took another referral and lost it. PR Sreejesh came up with a few good saves to deny Australia any lead.

India 0-0 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 7:31 pm (IST)

12' - India take another review for dangerous play against Australia and after a very long check by the umpire, India lose their referral as there was no clear evidence for the on-field decision to be changed. And Australia have a penalty corner and PR Sreejesh gets on the floor and makes another save.

India 0-0 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 7:23 pm (IST)

8' - Penalty corner No.3 for India and after a melee around the goal, Australia found the back of the net. However, India went for a review for obstruction against Sreejesh and it was a successful one as the goal was nullified and India kept their referral.

India 0-0 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 7:13 pm (IST)

1' - Australia earn a penalty corner right after the start of the match and it could have been another quick start for the visitors but PR Sreejesh made a good save to keep the scores unchanged.

India 0-0 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 7:12 pm (IST)

The second game of the FIH Hockey Pro League tie between India and Australia gets underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India lost the first game 4-3 on Friday and will be looking for a win today.

India 0-0 Australia

Feb 22, 2020 6:57 pm (IST)
Feb 22, 2020 6:54 pm (IST)

Here is India's starting XI vs Australia: PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Birendra Lakra, Simranjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Vivek Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Chinglensana Kangujam

Feb 22, 2020 6:49 pm (IST)

Indian men's hockey team takes on defending champions of FIH Hockey Pro League Australia in the second game of their two-match tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout
Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)

After a fruitful start to the FIH Pro League that saw India climb up to fourth in the rankings, India will look to ride on the home momentum against defending champions Australia despite a loss on Friday. So far India have eight points from five matches, resulting from two normal time wins, one shootout win and a loss each to Belgium and Australia.

After the match on Friday, Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said he was very happy to have won the FIH Men's Player of the Year 2019 award and the team did show a lot of heart today but they will have to come tomorrow (Saturday) and do better.
