India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout

Read More

Indian men's hockey team beats Australia 2-2 (3-1) in the penalty shootout in the second game of their third tie in the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. India had lost 3-4 to Australia in the first game despite a great late fightback.Australia began the match attacking once more and in the 8th minute, they thought they had the lead when they found the back of the net but a successful referral from India for obstruction meant the goal was overturned. The second quarter came with a rain of goals. Australia took the lead in the 23rd minute through Trent Mitten but India converted two penalty corners in a space of two minutes through Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh to come from behind the take a 2-1 lead. Australia equalised early in the final quarter and it went to the shootout. Australia missed four strokes with Jake Harvey missing the last one while Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Prasad and Lalit Upadhyay scored to give India the win in shootout.India defeated world No.3 the Netherlands on their debut debut while won one and lost the other against current world champions Belgium. India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India beat the Netherlands 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout while against Belgium, they won the first game 2-1 and lost the second 2-3. After the matches against Australia, the Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will then return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING