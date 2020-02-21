India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Australia Edge India 4-3

18' - GOAL! Tom Wickham doubles the lead for the visitors. Another sharp counter-attack from Australia and there was only one way the ball was going - into the back of the Indian net. That was fast and crisp and the Indian defence had no reply whatsoever.

HALF TIME! India applied a lot of late pressure in the second quarter in search of a way back into the match but Australia held on extremely well to keep their 2-0 lead intact. Dylan Wotherspoon gave Australia the lead in the sixth minute before Tom Wickham scored the second in the 18th minute to put Australia in control of this game.

36' - GOAL! And India are back into this one, courtesy the goal from Raj Kumar Pal. It was the second penalty corner of the third quarter for India and Rupinder's drag-flick is saved by the keeper only for Raj to pounce on the rebound and slot it into the back of the net. Australia took the referral against it but to no avail.

END of Q3! India hit back through youngster Raj Kumar Pal only give themselves a lease of life but Australia were not having any of the close-game fun as Lachlan Sharp and Jacob Anderson scored two in two minutes to help the visitors to a three-goal cushion. This is coompletely in Australia's hands right now.

46' - GOAL! What a goal from Raj Kumar Pal. The youngster scores his second in a remarkable fashion as he slots the ball with power into the left post and it goes off-the-post into-the-net. He could not have struck it any better. Is there a chance for India to come back into this?

FULL TIME! Australia hang on to beat India 4-3 in the first game of their two-match FIH Hockey Pro League encounter at the Kalinga Stadium. India launched a barrage of attacks in the end and even earned a penalty corner in the last 35 seconds, only for Rupinder Pal Singh to shoot it wide. Australian defence kept it together and managed to eke out a 4-3 win. Dylan Wotherspoon gave Australia the lead in the sixth minute before Tom Wickham scored the second in the 18th minute to put Australia in control of this game. India got one back in the 36th minute through Raj Kumar Pal to come back into the game but soon, Australia scored two in two minutes through Lachlan Sharp and Jacob Anderson to get a three-goal lead. In the final quarter, Raj scored his second with a sensational finish and Rupinder converted a penalty corner to give the match a tense finish.



After a fruitful start to the FIH Pro League that saw India climb up to fourth in the rankings, India will look to ride on the home momentum against defending champions Australia. India are currently third on the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 points table with a total of 8 points from their four matches, resulting from two normal time wins, one shootout win and a loss to Belgium. Meanwhile, the visitors sit on the fifth position with 6 points from their four matches, having won one match in normal time, one in a shootout, lost one in normal time and another one in a shootout.Ahead of the match, India head coach Graham Reid said: "I think we have played some very consistent level of hockey in our first four matches against the Netherlands and Belgium. We faced two of the top-3 teams in the world, and showed that we can compete at the highest level constantly. We are feeling really confident ahead of the matches against the No. 2 team in the world, and of course they are also the defending champions of the FIH Hockey Pro League."Australian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Colin Batch spoke highly of India and the improvements they have made. "I think they have performed very well so far against two good teams. They missed the tournament last year, but they have managed to perform consistently in the four matches, and they have got some belief now in what they're doing. Their confidence is growing and growing, but having said that, we are very confident in our own preparations, and are looking forward to two good games," said the FIH Coach of the Year 2019 (Men).