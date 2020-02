India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Australia Edge India 4-3

Read More

Indian men's hockey team lost 3-4 to Australia in the first game of their third tie of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. India will play the second match of the tie against Australia at the same venue on Saturday.Australia hang on to beat India 4-3 in the first game of their two-match FIH Hockey Pro League encounter at the Kalinga Stadium. India launched a barrage of attacks in the end and even earned a penalty corner in the last 35 seconds, only for Rupinder Pal Singh to shoot it wide. Australian defence kept it together and managed to eke out a 4-3 win. Dylan Wotherspoon gave Australia the lead in the sixth minute before Tom Wickham scored the second in the 18th minute to put Australia in control of this game. India got one back in the 36th minute through Raj Kumar Pal to come back into the game but soon, Australia scored two in two minutes through Lachlan Sharp and Jacob Anderson to get a three-goal lead. In the final quarter, Raj scored his second with a sensational finish and Rupinder converted a penalty corner to give the match a tense finish.India defeated world No.3 the Netherlands on their debut debut while won one and lost the other against current world champions Belgium. India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India beat the Netherlands 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout while against Belgium, they won the first game 2-1 and lost the second 2-3. After the matches against Australia, the Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will then return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING