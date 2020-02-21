India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Australia Edge India 4-3

India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Indian men's hockey team lost 3-4 to Australia in the first game of their third tie of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. India will play the second match of the tie against Australia at the same venue on Saturday. Here is the story of the match: Australia hang on to beat India 4-3 in the first game of their two-match FIH Hockey Pro League encounter at the Kalinga Stadium. India launched a barrage of attacks in the end and even earned a penalty corner in the last 35 seconds, only for Rupinder Pal Singh to shoot it wide. Australian defence kept it together and managed to eke out a 4-3 win. Dylan Wotherspoon gave Australia the lead in the sixth minute before Tom Wickham scored the second in the 18th minute to put Australia in control of this game. India got one back in the 36th minute through Raj Kumar Pal to come back into the game but soon, Australia scored two in two minutes through Lachlan Sharp and Jacob Anderson to get a three-goal lead. In the final quarter, Raj scored his second with a sensational finish and Rupinder converted a penalty corner to give the match a tense finish.
India defeated world No.3 the Netherlands on their debut debut while won one and lost the other against current world champions Belgium. India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India beat the Netherlands 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout while against Belgium, they won the first game 2-1 and lost the second 2-3. After the matches against Australia, the Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will then return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Feb 21, 2020 8:50 pm (IST)
Indian captain Manpreet Singh said he was very happy to have won the FIH Men's Player of the Year 2019 award and the team did show a lot of heart today but they will have to come tomorrow and do better.
FT: 🇮🇳 3-4 🇦🇺
An hour full of excitement and a great game of Hockey comes to an end! 🏑
FULL TIME! Australia hang on to beat India 4-3 in the first game of their two-match FIH Hockey Pro League encounter at the Kalinga Stadium. India launched a barrage of attacks in the end and even earned a penalty corner in the last 35 seconds, only for Rupinder Pal Singh to shoot it wide. Australian defence kept it together and managed to eke out a 4-3 win. Dylan Wotherspoon gave Australia the lead in the sixth minute before Tom Wickham scored the second in the 18th minute to put Australia in control of this game. India got one back in the 36th minute through Raj Kumar Pal to come back into the game but soon, Australia scored two in two minutes through Lachlan Sharp and Jacob Anderson to get a three-goal lead. In the final quarter, Raj scored his second with a sensational finish and Rupinder converted a penalty corner to give the match a tense finish.
India 3-4 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 8:34 pm (IST)
54' - SAVE! PR Sreejesh keeps India in the match with a scrambling save where despite multiple attempts from the Australians, Sreejesh just did not leave the ball and the final shot went way over.
India 3-4 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 8:33 pm (IST)
52' - GOAL! Rupinder Pal Singh brilliantly converts a penalty corner to cut Australia's lead further and now the hosts trail 3-4 against the defending champions. We are in for an interesting finish at the Kalinga Stadium.
India 3-4 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 8:24 pm (IST)
46' - GOAL! What a goal from Raj Kumar Pal. The youngster scores his second in a remarkable fashion as he slots the ball with power into the left post and it goes off-the-post into-the-net. He could not have struck it any better. Is there a chance for India to come back into this?
END of Q3! India hit back through youngster Raj Kumar Pal only give themselves a lease of life but Australia were not having any of the close-game fun as Lachlan Sharp and Jacob Anderson scored two in two minutes to help the visitors to a three-goal cushion. This is coompletely in Australia's hands right now.
India 1-4 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 8:18 pm (IST)
43' - GOAL! Australia are running away with this now! They have completely pegged behind India after Jacob Anderson scored a field goal to increase Australia's lead and put them in further control of the game.
41' - GOAL! Lachlan Sharp scores for Australia to restore their two-goal lead over the hosts. Pathak is unable to keep the ball out and it goes in from right near his feet and Australia have the control once more.
India 1-3 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 8:10 pm (IST)
36' - GOAL! And India are back into this one, courtesy the goal from Raj Kumar Pal. It was the second penalty corner of the third quarter for India and Rupinder's drag-flick is saved by the keeper only for Raj to pounce on the rebound and slot it into the back of the net. Australia took the referral against it but to no avail.
India 1-2 Australia
Ending the deadlock for #TeamIndia is none other than Raj!
HALF TIME! India applied a lot of late pressure in the second quarter in search of a way back into the match but Australia held on extremely well to keep their 2-0 lead intact. Dylan Wotherspoon gave Australia the lead in the sixth minute before Tom Wickham scored the second in the 18th minute to put Australia in control of this game.
India 0-2 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 7:40 pm (IST)
22' - A huge chance for India as they went on a sharp attack but the Australian goalkeeper comes up with a stunning save to deny the home team. That was almost a surety until the keeper chose to step up.
India 0-2 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 7:33 pm (IST)
18' - GOAL! Tom Wickham doubles the lead for the visitors. Another sharp counter-attack from Australia and there was only one way the ball was going - into the back of the Indian net. That was fast and crisp and the Indian defence had no reply whatsoever.
India 0-2 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 7:29 pm (IST)
END OF Q1! Australia stay in 1-0 lead against India at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar after a aixth minute goal from Dylan Wotherspoon. Both teams had plenty of half chances and the visitors had two big ones but the Australia have only a slender lead to show.
13' - Big chance for Australia but a last-ditch defence from India means the visitors are unable to double their lead. This is end-to-end stuff in the Kalinga Stadium. India are desperately looking for an equaliser.
India 0-1 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 7:22 pm (IST)
Post Australia's goal, India have had a couple of half chances to get the equaliser but Australia have defended well to thwart the danger from the home team and the scoreboard remains unchanged.
India 0-1 Australia
Feb 21, 2020 7:19 pm (IST)
5' - GOAL! Dylan Wotherspoon finds the back of the net following a sharp move from Australia to give the defending champions the lead at the Kalinga Stadium. Rupinder Pal Singh looped a loose ball and Australia took full advantage of it with a quick move at the end of which, Australia scored with ease.
India are riding high on momentum at their home ground, Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar after scintillating performances against the Netherlands and Belgium and will be eager to better the defending champions Australia.
Team India’s support staff members Robin Arkell and David Macdonald believe that the #MenInBlue will be itching to face the Aussies in the #FIHProLeague.
Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)
After a fruitful start to the FIH Pro League that saw India climb up to fourth in the rankings, India will look to ride on the home momentum against defending champions Australia. India are currently third on the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 points table with a total of 8 points from their four matches, resulting from two normal time wins, one shootout win and a loss to Belgium. Meanwhile, the visitors sit on the fifth position with 6 points from their four matches, having won one match in normal time, one in a shootout, lost one in normal time and another one in a shootout.
Ahead of the match, India head coach Graham Reid said: "I think we have played some very consistent level of hockey in our first four matches against the Netherlands and Belgium. We faced two of the top-3 teams in the world, and showed that we can compete at the highest level constantly. We are feeling really confident ahead of the matches against the No. 2 team in the world, and of course they are also the defending champions of the FIH Hockey Pro League."
Team India’s support staff members Robin Arkell and David Macdonald believe that the #MenInBlue will be itching to face the Aussies in the #FIHProLeague.
Australian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Colin Batch spoke highly of India and the improvements they have made. "I think they have performed very well so far against two good teams. They missed the tournament last year, but they have managed to perform consistently in the four matches, and they have got some belief now in what they're doing. Their confidence is growing and growing, but having said that, we are very confident in our own preparations, and are looking forward to two good games," said the FIH Coach of the Year 2019 (Men).