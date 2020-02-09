India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Belgium Beat India 3-2 in 2nd Game

India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Indian men's hockey team lost 2-3 to world No.1 Belgium in the second game of their second tie of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. On Saturday, India had defeated Belgium 2-1 to give themselves a chance of doing a double. With the win over Belgium, India went a place up in the FIH rankings and became world No.4. On Sunday, Maxime Plennevaux scored a brace to take Belgium to victory while Vivek Prasad and Amit Ruidas were India's scorers.
India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India hosted Netherlands prior to this tie where they beat them 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout. They will next host Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING
Feb 9, 2020 6:28 pm (IST)
FULL TIME! Belgium defeat India 3-2 in their second game to take the three points. India had taken three points off the tie with a 2-1 win over the world champions on Saturday. Maxime Plennevaux's brace took Belgium to the victory that they would love after a disappointing loss on Saturday. It was once again a good performance from the Indian defence and keepers but Belgium were more clinical today.
There is end-to-end action at the Kalinga Stadium right now. PR Sreejesh and the Indian defence are having to do a lot of work out there with Belgium on consistent attack.
India 2-3 Belgium
Feb 9, 2020 5:53 pm (IST)
33' - India failed to capitalise on another penalty corner as the shot was sent straight at the Belgian keeper. India are desperately looking for an equaliser here.
India 2-3 Belgium
Feb 9, 2020 5:42 pm (IST)
END OF Q2! What a quarter of hockey where Belgium scored first while India equalised within 30 seconds and then Belgium took the lead again to end the quarter with a 3-2 lead. Maxime Plennevaux with a couple of goals in this quarter while Amit Ruidas scored the second for India. 30 minutes of hockey is left to be played at the Kalinga Stadium.
END OF Q1! Right at the death of the first quarter, India found the equaliser through Vivek Prasad even though it was Belgium who dominated the entirety of the first 15 minutes. Alexander Hendrickx scored in the second minute of the match and it took India time to settle into the match. However, they have pulled level and are in with a chance for the rest of the game.
India 1-1 Belgium
Feb 9, 2020 5:21 pm (IST)
15' - GOAL! Vivek Prasad has pulled India level. Surender Kumar with some excellent work on the left of the goal after which he passes the ball in the middle that Vivek gets a touch to send in into the back of the net.
9' - India with a brilliant chance to equalise but they just couldn't get a convincing touch and Belgium took that opportunity to clear the ball away. India need to hit back quickly here.
India 0-1 Belgium
Feb 9, 2020 5:08 pm (IST)
2' - GOAL! Alexander Hendrickx converts the first penalty corner Belgium got today to put his team in the lead today. Belgium couldn't convert 13 of their penalty corners on Saturday but Sunday turns out to be a new days for the visitors.
Indian men's hockey team take on world No.1 Belgium in the second game of their second tie of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. India will look to do a double over the world champions after beating them 2-1 in the first game on Saturday.
Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored for India in their first game victory over Belgium while goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh played an incredible match to help India get over the line. It was due to the innumerable saves the two goalkeepers made that Belgium failed to find the back of the net in more than one occasion.
Pathak, who was named Player of the Match, said: "We started well and worked very hard. We are very proud of our defence of our penalty corners." Belgium skipper Thomas Briels rued his team's missed chances. "It was a tough match and playing India at home is never easy. We could not convert our chances. There have been many times when PCs have saved us but today the Indian goalkeepers were outstanding and hopefully we can seek revenge tomorrow," he said.