India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: India Beat World Champions 2-1

Indian men's hockey team beat world champions Belgium 2-1 in the first game of their second tie of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. India will play the second match of the tie against Belgium at the same venue on Sunday. Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored for India in their victory while goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh did an incredible job to help India get over the line.India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India hosted Netherlands prior to this tie where they beat them 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout. They will next host Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING