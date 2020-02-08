India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: India Beat World Champions 2-1

Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)



Belgium are currently leading the standings with 11 points from four games, while Netherlands are placed second with seven points from as many matches. Australia are placed third with six points from six points from four games, followed by Germany and India. Indians are expected to face a tough outing against Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium, a venue where the Red Lions won their maiden FIH World Cup in 2018.



Even though India are the hosts, Belgium are taking confidence from the fact that the venue Kalinga Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for them. "It feels really good to be back in the city where we became the world champions. We have some amazing memories of playing here, and it is always a great spectacle when we step foot onto the turf at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium."



India and Belgium have played 10 times here with the visitors coming out on top on eight occasions while two games ended in draws.