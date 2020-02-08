India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: India Beat World Champions 2-1

India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Indian men's hockey team beat world champions Belgium 2-1 in the first game of their second tie of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. India will play the second match of the tie against Belgium at the same venue on Sunday. Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored for India in their victory while goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh did an incredible job to help India get over the line.
India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India hosted Netherlands prior to this tie where they beat them 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout. They will next host Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING
Feb 8, 2020 6:44 pm (IST)
FULL TIME! That's a famous, famous win for India as they beat the world champions Belgium 2-1 in only their second tie of the FIH Men's Pro League. They announced themselves at the big stage with a win over Netherlands in both the games of the tie and have now begun their second tie on a high. Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored to give India the win while goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak produced lights-out saves to take India over the line.
58' - What an opportunity for India to wrap up the game but they just could not capitalise. They got a penalty corner with Belgium not having their keeper but they failed to find the back of the net and the chance is gone.
46' - GOAL! Ramandeep Singh puts India in the lead once again! He took the penalty corner and a deflection arrived right towards him at the left corner of the goal and he made no mistake in putting it in. Right at the beginning of the final quarter, India have found another.
41' - Manpreet Singh goal off a penalty corner has been disallowed as the ball came off his arm before he took the shot. And the scoreline in Kalinga Stadium remains at 1-1.
India 1-1 Belgium
Feb 8, 2020 6:05 pm (IST)
33' - GOAL! Gauthier Boccard scores off a penalty corner to equalise for Belgium and India had it coming for long. They had been on the defence continuously with their keepers making a ton of saves, here Sreejesh had no chance at all.
HALF TIME! PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak, both goalkeepers in turns, have made some massive saves for India to keep them in the lead. Mandeep Singh's second minute goal is still the difference between the two teams. The next two quarters are going to be extremely pacy and crucial. India will want to get another goal to give themselves some breathing space as Belgium are breathing right at their necks.
India 1-0 Belgium
HALF-TIME!
The game has been about #TeamIndia's saves so far. 🙌
27' - MASSIVE SAVE! How has PR Sreejesh kept that one out?That was goal-bound for Belgium but somehow, Sreejesh managed to keep the ball out and India's lead is intact.
India 1-0 Belgium
Feb 8, 2020 5:41 pm (IST)
26' - There a hugely competitive game going on at the Kalinga Stadium. Both sides are going for it but none have been able to find the back of the net. Some great defensive work from both sides.
India 1-0 Belgium
Feb 8, 2020 5:30 pm (IST)
END OF Q1! At the end of the first quarter, India lead Belgium 1-0, courtesy a second minute goal from Mandeep Singh. Both the teams have lost their video referrals for the rest of the match while Krishan Pathak has made a number of brilliant saves to keep the home team's lead.
SAVE! Big, big save by Krishan Pathak! He has pulled up a few heroic saves to keep India in the lead. The Indian team will have to cover him better because surely, he cannot keep up this intensity for the entirety of the match.
India 1-0 Belgium
Feb 8, 2020 5:20 pm (IST)
8' - Another penalty corner for Belgium and once more it's saved by India. Belgium will be threatening throughout and India will need to be on their toes for the entirety of the match.
India 1-0 Belgium
Feb 8, 2020 5:14 pm (IST)
Belgium Lose Review | Just four minutes into the match and Belgium have already lost their review as they asked for a foul against India. They did get a penalty corner but their specific appeal wasn't awarded due to which they lost their review. They couldn't make the penalty corner count as well.
India 1-0 Belgium
Feb 8, 2020 5:11 pm (IST)
2' - GOAL! The match had barely started as Mandeep Singh finds the back of the net to give India a crucial lead. India had scored first against the Netherlands as well and that propelled them to a victory eventually.
World No.5 India play world champions Belgium in their second tie of their inaugural FIH Men's Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Belgium are currently leading the standings with 11 points from four games, while Netherlands are placed second with seven points from as many matches. Australia are placed third with six points from six points from four games, followed by Germany and India. Indians are expected to face a tough outing against Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium, a venue where the Red Lions won their maiden FIH World Cup in 2018.
Even though India are the hosts, Belgium are taking confidence from the fact that the venue Kalinga Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for them. "It feels really good to be back in the city where we became the world champions. We have some amazing memories of playing here, and it is always a great spectacle when we step foot onto the turf at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium."
India and Belgium have played 10 times here with the visitors coming out on top on eight occasions while two games ended in draws.