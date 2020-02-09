India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Belgium Lead 3-2 vs India

Event Highlights
India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India hosted Netherlands prior to this tie where they beat them 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout. They will next host Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING
17' - GOAL! Brilliant touch from Maxime Plennevaux as he put Belgium in the lead once again just two minutes into the restart of the match.
17' - GOAL! India did not stay far behind! Within 30 seconds of going down, India equalised through Amit Rohidas. Vivek's shot was saved but the rebound fell for Amit, who whipped the ball in.
India 2-2 Belgium
Our 'ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଟୋକା' Amit Rohidas equalises off a rebound during PC! 😎#OdishaForHockey 🇮🇳#INDvBEL🇧🇪 #FIHProLeague pic.twitter.com/wbLCDLdxbI— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 9, 2020
END OF Q1! Right at the death of the first quarter, India found the equaliser through Vivek Prasad even though it was Belgium who dominated the entirety of the first 15 minutes. Alexander Hendrickx scored in the second minute of the match and it took India time to settle into the match. However, they have pulled level and are in with a chance for the rest of the game.
India 1-1 Belgium
15' - GOAL! Vivek Prasad has pulled India level. Surender Kumar with some excellent work on the left of the goal after which he passes the ball in the middle that Vivek gets a touch to send in into the back of the net.
India 1-1 Belgium
Vivek Sagar Prasad scores the equaliser with seconds to go for the first quarter. Game on🔥! #OdishaForHockey 🇮🇳#INDvBEL🇧🇪 #FIHProLeague @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/UQVMFtw1vz— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 9, 2020
2' - GOAL! Alexander Hendrickx converts the first penalty corner Belgium got today to put his team in the lead today. Belgium couldn't convert 13 of their penalty corners on Saturday but Sunday turns out to be a new days for the visitors.
India 0-1 Belgium
A good start for @BELRedLions as they have scored a goal in the second minute of the game. #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites #INDvBEL #HockeyAtItsBest— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 9, 2020
Here is how India defeated world champions Belgium 2-1 in the first match of their FIH Men's Pro League tie in Bhubaneswar.
2020 FIH Hockey Pro League, match highlights,: India v Belgium (M)— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 9, 2020
The second game between the two sides will be played today at 12:30 CET/1700 IST.
Where to watch: https://t.co/8iKThIR307
LIVE text coverage: https://t.co/c3jp77T0ZP@TheHockeyIndia @hockeybe @BELRedLions pic.twitter.com/etXTdCQEsv
Here are the players team Belgium is starting with against India on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium.
🏑 | MATCHDAY |— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 9, 2020
Here’s the Starting XI for @BelRedLions as they get ready for the high voltage game against host India!#FIHProLeague #INDvBEL #OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/9NnZFvdHCK
Here is India's starting XI: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (C), Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh (GK), Birendra Lakra, Chinglensana Kangujam, Vivek Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal
🏑 | MATCHDAY |— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 9, 2020
Here’s the Starting XI for @TheHockeyIndia as they get ready for the game!#FIHProLeague #INDvBEL #OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/GWaCWIeM9Q
Indian men's hockey team take on world No.1 Belgium in the second game of their second tie of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. India will look to do a double over the world champions after beating them 2-1 in the first game on Saturday.
It's time to establish our name at the Grand Place, one of the most memorable landmarks in Brussels. 🌆— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 9, 2020
Are you all ready to cheer for #TeamIndia in their second match against the @BELRedLions? 🏑#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites #INDvBEL #HockeyAtItsBest pic.twitter.com/Kg29qoBtKS
Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored for India in their first game victory over Belgium while goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh played an incredible match to help India get over the line. It was due to the innumerable saves the two goalkeepers made that Belgium failed to find the back of the net in more than one occasion.
The FIH Pro League Trophy and Olly had a great weekend at the Sun Temple and Puri Beach. 🏖
Raise your hand if you saw the Trophy live. ✋#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague pic.twitter.com/qmMcTsUPca
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 8, 2020
Pathak, who was named Player of the Match, said: "We started well and worked very hard. We are very proud of our defence of our penalty corners." Belgium skipper Thomas Briels rued his team's missed chances. "It was a tough match and playing India at home is never easy. We could not convert our chances. There have been many times when PCs have saved us but today the Indian goalkeepers were outstanding and hopefully we can seek revenge tomorrow," he said.
