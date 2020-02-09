Assembly
Assembly
2020
India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Belgium Lead 3-2 vs India

News18.com | February 9, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Event Highlights

India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Indian men's hockey team take on world No.1 Belgium in the second game of their second tie of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. On Saturday, India beat Belgium 2-1 to give themselves a chance of doing a double. With the win over Belgium, India went a place up in the FIH rankings and became world No.4.

India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India hosted Netherlands prior to this tie where they beat them 5-2 and 3-3(3-1) in penalty shootout. They will next host Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING
Feb 9, 2020 5:37 pm (IST)

26' - GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh with a big error as he passes the ball straight to Belgium and with a 2-on-1 situation for Pathak, Maxime Plennevaux gets to his left and gets his stick to the pass.

India 2-3 Belgium

Feb 9, 2020 5:29 pm (IST)

17' - GOAL! Brilliant touch from Maxime Plennevaux as he put Belgium in the lead once again just two minutes into the restart of the match.

17' - GOAL! India did not stay far behind! Within 30 seconds of going down, India equalised through Amit Rohidas. Vivek's shot was saved but the rebound fell for Amit, who whipped the ball in.

India 2-2 Belgium

Feb 9, 2020 5:23 pm (IST)

END OF Q1! Right at the death of the first quarter, India found the equaliser through Vivek Prasad even though it was Belgium who dominated the entirety of the first 15 minutes. Alexander Hendrickx scored in the second minute of the match and it took India time to settle into the match. However, they have pulled level and are in with a chance for the rest of the game.

India 1-1 Belgium

Feb 9, 2020 5:21 pm (IST)

15' - GOAL! Vivek Prasad has pulled India level. Surender Kumar with some excellent work on the left of the goal after which he passes the ball in the middle that Vivek gets a touch to send in into the back of the net.

India 1-1 Belgium

Feb 9, 2020 5:14 pm (IST)

9' - India with a brilliant chance to equalise but they just couldn't get a convincing touch and Belgium took that opportunity to clear the ball away. India need to hit back quickly here.

India 0-1 Belgium

Feb 9, 2020 5:08 pm (IST)

2' - GOAL! Alexander Hendrickx converts the first penalty corner Belgium got today to put his team in the lead today. Belgium couldn't convert 13 of their penalty corners on Saturday but Sunday turns out to be a new days for the visitors.

India 0-1 Belgium

Feb 9, 2020 5:06 pm (IST)

The second game between India and Belgium starts in Bhubaneswar.

1' - PR Sreejesh makes a double save with Belgium threatening to break through early on.

Feb 9, 2020 5:00 pm (IST)

India have won the toss and chosen their side. The national anthems have been sung and the live action from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will begin in just a minute.

Feb 9, 2020 4:54 pm (IST)

Here is how India defeated world champions Belgium 2-1 in the first match of their FIH Men's Pro League tie in Bhubaneswar.

Feb 9, 2020 4:50 pm (IST)

Here are the players team Belgium is starting with against India on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium. 

Feb 9, 2020 4:48 pm (IST)

Here is India's starting XI: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (C), Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh (GK), Birendra Lakra, Chinglensana Kangujam, Vivek Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal

Feb 9, 2020 4:43 pm (IST)

Indian men's hockey team take on world No.1 Belgium in the second game of their second tie of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. India will look to do a double over the world champions after beating them 2-1 in the first game on Saturday.

India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Belgium Lead 3-2 vs India
Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: Hockey India)

Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored for India in their first game victory over Belgium while goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh played an incredible match to help India get over the line. It was due to the innumerable saves the two goalkeepers made that Belgium failed to find the back of the net in more than one occasion.



Pathak, who was named Player of the Match, said: "We started well and worked very hard. We are very proud of our defence of our penalty corners." Belgium skipper Thomas Briels rued his team's missed chances. "It was a tough match and playing India at home is never easy. We could not convert our chances. There have been many times when PCs have saved us but today the Indian goalkeepers were outstanding and hopefully we can seek revenge tomorrow," he said.
