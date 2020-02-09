India vs Belgium, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Belgium Lead 3-2 vs India

Feb 9, 2020 5:29 pm (IST)

17' - GOAL! Brilliant touch from Maxime Plennevaux as he put Belgium in the lead once again just two minutes into the restart of the match.

17' - GOAL! India did not stay far behind! Within 30 seconds of going down, India equalised through Amit Rohidas. Vivek's shot was saved but the rebound fell for Amit, who whipped the ball in.

India 2-2 Belgium