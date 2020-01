India vs Netherlands, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Netherlands in Penalty Shootout

Kalinga

Indian men's hockey team beat against world No.3 the Netherlands 3-3 (3-1) in penalty shootout in the second game of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The second home game comes a day after India thrashed Netherlands 5-2 on their tournament debut.The scoreline remained undisturbed after the first 15 minutes of the match at theStadium inhad two golden opportunities but the man of the match of yesterday was guilty of fluffing the big chances. India even got a penalty corner but could not make it count. It rained goals in the last five minutes of the second quarter with Netherlands taking a commanding lead. It waswho first put Netherlands in the lead in theminute with a brilliant scoop into the goal.responded for India immediately to draw things level but theminute sawandscored in quick succession and the Netherlands take a 3-1 lead into half time. Netherlands maintained their stranglehold over India in the third quarter and the hosts were unable to bring the pace and cutting edge that they would have liked. India stormed back into the match in the final quarter with Mandeep Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh both scoring off a penalty corner each to help India draw with the Netherlands 3-3 at full time. In the penalty shootout, Vivek Prasad, Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored for India while Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh missed. For the Netherlands, no one but Mirco Pruijser scored.India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After the Netherlands, India will host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING