India vs Netherlands, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Netherlands in Penalty Shootout

India vs Netherlands, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Indian men's hockey team beat against world No.3 the Netherlands 3-3 (3-1) in penalty shootout in the second game of the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The second home game comes a day after India thrashed Netherlands 5-2 on their tournament debut. Here is the story of the match: The scoreline remained undisturbed after the first 15 minutes of the match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. LalitUpadhyay had two golden opportunities but the man of the match of yesterday was guilty of fluffing the big chances. India even got a penalty corner but could not make it count. It rained goals in the last five minutes of the second quarter with Netherlands taking a commanding lead. It was Weerden who first put Netherlands in the lead in the 25th minute with a brilliant scoop into the goal. Lalit responded for India immediately to draw things level but the 27th minute saw Hertzberger and Kellerman scored in quick succession and the Netherlands take a 3-1 lead into half time. Netherlands maintained their stranglehold over India in the third quarter and the hosts were unable to bring the pace and cutting edge that they would have liked. India stormed back into the match in the final quarter with Mandeep Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh both scoring off a penalty corner each to help India draw with the Netherlands 3-3 at full time. In the penalty shootout, Vivek Prasad, Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored for India while Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh missed. For the Netherlands, no one but Mirco Pruijser scored.
India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After the Netherlands, India will host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6.
Jan 19, 2020 7:00 pm (IST)
Akashdeep Singh finds the back of the net from the penalty stroke to take India to the big victory.
On their debut in the Men's FIH Pro League, India beat Netherlands 5-2 [first home game] and 3-3 (3-1) [second home game] to do a home double against the world No.3.
Gurjant Singh takes the keeper around and whips the ball brilliantly into the back of the net.
Mirco Pruijser for Netherlands easily scores by rounding off Sreejesh.
India 3-3 Netherlands (2-1)
Jan 19, 2020 6:56 pm (IST)
Rupinder Pal Singh misses his penalty stroke as the Netherlands keeper sticks the ball away.
Brinkman Thiery misses his stroke as well. He took a video referral but he didn't get anything out of it.
India 3-3 Netherlands (1-0)
Jan 19, 2020 6:54 pm (IST)
Vivek Prasad scores from the penalty stroke for India with a diving attempt after the keeper had stopped the ball. Glenn Schuurman misses the stroke for Netherlands.
India 3-3 Netherlands (1-0)
Jan 19, 2020 6:53 pm (IST)
Both India's Harmanpreet Singh and the Netherlands' Jeroen Hertzberger miss the first stroke and the scoreline remains the same.
India 3-3 Netherlands
Jan 19, 2020 6:49 pm (IST)
FULL TIME! India stormed back into the match in the final quarter with Mandeep Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh both scoring off a penalty corner each to help India play out a draw with the Netherlands. While Saturday's match was full of flair for India, today's draw was all about the grit.
END OF Q3! Netherlands have maintained their stranglehold over India and the hosts have not been able to bring the pace and cutting edge that they woulds like in their game. This match has all been in Netherlands' court since the second quarter.
41' - Penalty corner for Netherlands and PR Sreejesh makes a big save to keep India in the hunt. Netherlands have been extremely solid today and India have just not been sharp enough.
India 1-3 Netherlands
Jan 19, 2020 6:05 pm (IST)
33' - India get a penalty corner but once more, they are unable to find the back of the net from it. India have been unable to show the accuracy that they put on display on Saturday and the lack of sharpness has cost them so far.
India 1-3 Netherlands
Jan 19, 2020 5:58 pm (IST)
HALF TIME! It rained goals in the last five minutes of the second quarter with Netherlands taking a commanding lead. It was Weerden who first put Netherlands in the lead in the 25th minute with a brilliant scoop into the goal. Lalit responded for India immediately to draw things level but the 27th minute saw Hertzberger and Kellerman scored in quick succession and the Netherlands take a 3-1 lead into half time.
India 1-3 Netherlands
🚨HALF-TIME🚨@oranjehockey scored thrice in space of 2 minutes to take 3-1 lead as we enter the half time.
27' - GOALS! The Indian goal is under siege! Jeroen Hertzberger and Bjorn Kellerman scored in quick succession within the 27th minute to put Netherlands in an advantage. From a slow, cautious start, this game has turned on its head within three minutes.
India 1-3 Netherlands
Not even a minute had passed and the Dutch managed to score yet another goal. 🇳🇱
26' - GOAL! An immediate response that from India! Within a minute of Netherlands goal, Lalit makes no mistake this time from close range and finds the back of the net to bring India on level terms again.
25' - GOAL! Mink van der Weerden scores a stunning penalty corner, courtesy his brilliant scoop to leave PR Sreejesh and the Kalinga Stadium dumbfounded. India had the better chances but Netherlands took theirs.
India 0-1 Netherlands
Jan 19, 2020 5:31 pm (IST)
END OF Q1! The scoreline remains undisturbed after the first 15 minutes of the match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Lalit Upadhyay had two golden opportunities but the man of the match of yesterday was guilty of fluffing the big chances. India even got a penalty corner but could not make it count.
9' - MISS! India get a penalty corner and a big chance to take the lead but Nilakanta Sharma's drag-flick is wide. India are missing a lot of these opportunities that they would have grabbed yesterday.
India 0-0 Netherlands
Jan 19, 2020 5:19 pm (IST)
6' - BIG MISS NO.2! That was another golden opportunity for Lalit! He was standing waiting in the far corner and the ball brilliantly arrived to him with an empty net in front of him but he failed to score. Will India go on to rue missing these sitters?
India 0-0 Netherlands
Jan 19, 2020 5:16 pm (IST)
4' - BIG MISS! A brilliant ball falls for Lalit Upadhyay in front of the Netherlands goal in a completely desolated area. Lalit runs forth and rounds the keeper but shoots it just wide. That was a brilliant chance for India to take the lead.
India 0-0 Netherlands
Jan 19, 2020 5:14 pm (IST)
2' - Good movement from India in the Netherlands box. SV Sunil passes to Mandeep on the right of the goal from the byline but the Netherlands keeper blocks well and Sunil tries to go for the shot but it's wide.
India 0-0 Netherlands
Jan 19, 2020 5:12 pm (IST)
The second game between India vs Netherlands gets underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India had scored within the first 30 seconds on Saturday but Netherlands will be better prepared this time around.
India 0-0 Netherlands
Jan 19, 2020 5:09 pm (IST)
The national anthems of both India and the Netherlands has been sung. Live action from the Kalinga Stadium will begin shortly.
Jan 19, 2020 5:07 pm (IST)
Here is India's starting XI against Netherlands: Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Surender Kumar, Nilakanta Sharma, Rupinder Pal Singh, PR Sreejesh, SV Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Gurinder Singh, Vivek Prasad
India take on world No.3 the Netherlands for the second straight day at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. India beat Netherlands 5-2 on their debut in the tournament on Saturday.
Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)
Here is the story of India's debut in the FIH Pro League: Gurjant Singh scored within the first 30 seconds of the match to give India the lead and Rupinder Pal Singh added the second in the 11th minute before Jip Janssen halved the deficit in the 13th minute to bring the Netherlands into the mix. If the first quarter mostly belonged to India, the second belonged completely to the Netherlands with India hardly able to create anything of note. Jeroen Hertzberger scored a brilliant tap in in the 28th minute to level the proceedings at the Kalinga Stadium. Mandeep Singh scored for India early in the third quarter before Lalit Upadhyay added the fourth to restore India's two-goal cushion. Rupinder scored his second in the final quarter to seal the match for the home team.
"I want to say thank you to the crowd who came to cheer. There was some good work done by the forward lines. We have been doing a lot of hard work in the training sessions, so all credit goes to my team-mates and the coaches," Lalit Upadhyay said. Reflecting on his team's defeat, Netherlands captain Billy Bakker said: "I think we have to focus on our own game. We played one quarter from the four quarters pretty good, the other three we didn't get the level that we wanted to get. With a team like India, it's really tough to win here, so I think they deserved it today."