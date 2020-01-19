India vs Netherlands, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Rupinder Helps India Draw Level at 3-3

Event Highlights
- Rupinder Pal Singh Scores for India
- Mandeep Singh Scores India's Second
- End of Q3! India 1-3 Netherlands
- Half Time! India 1-3 Netherlands
- Netherlands Score Two in a Minute
- Lalit Upadhyay Responds for India
- Netherlands Take the Lead
- End of Q1! India 0-0 Netherlands
- Match Underway
- India's Starting Line-up
- India vs Netherlands
India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After the Netherlands, India will host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. LIVE STREAMING
50' - GOAL! Mandeep Singh has brought India back in this one! India got a penalty corner, which was saved by the Netherlands keeper but Mandeep found the back of the net from the rebound.
India 2-3 Netherlands
50' GOAL!: India 2-3 Netherlands - Mandeep Singh PC

END OF Q3! Netherlands have maintained their stranglehold over India and the hosts have not been able to bring the pace and cutting edge that they woulds like in their game. This match has all been in Netherlands' court since the second quarter.
India 1-3 Netherlands
Start of Q4: Skipper @manpreetpawar07 is back in the game.


HALF TIME! It rained goals in the last five minutes of the second quarter with Netherlands taking a commanding lead. It was Weerden who first put Netherlands in the lead in the 25th minute with a brilliant scoop into the goal. Lalit responded for India immediately to draw things level but the 27th minute saw Hertzberger and Kellerman scored in quick succession and the Netherlands take a 3-1 lead into half time.
India 1-3 Netherlands
🚨HALF-TIME🚨
@oranjehockey scored thrice in space of 2 minutes to take 3-1 lead as we enter the half time.
🇮🇳 IND 1- 3 NED 🇳🇱

27' - GOALS! The Indian goal is under siege! Jeroen Hertzberger and Bjorn Kellerman scored in quick succession within the 27th minute to put Netherlands in an advantage. From a slow, cautious start, this game has turned on its head within three minutes.
India 1-3 Netherlands
Not even a minute had passed and the Dutch managed to score yet another goal. 🇳🇱
IND 1-3 NED

26' - GOAL! An immediate response that from India! Within a minute of Netherlands goal, Lalit makes no mistake this time from close range and finds the back of the net to bring India on level terms again.
India 1-1 Netherlands
But @lalithockey was very quick to answer back for #TeamIndia with an equalizer! 🇮🇳
IND 1-1 NED

END OF Q1! The scoreline remains undisturbed after the first 15 minutes of the match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Lalit Upadhyay had two golden opportunities but the man of the match of yesterday was guilty of fluffing the big chances. India even got a penalty corner but could not make it count.
India 0-0 Netherlands
End of Q1: 🇮🇳 0-0 🇳🇱

Here is India's starting XI against Netherlands: Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Surender Kumar, Nilakanta Sharma, Rupinder Pal Singh, PR Sreejesh, SV Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Gurinder Singh, Vivek Prasad
Here's the starting XI of the Indian Men's Hockey Team for their second leg against @oranjehockey at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar!
Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)
Here is the story of India's debut in the FIH Pro League: Gurjant Singh scored within the first 30 seconds of the match to give India the lead and Rupinder Pal Singh added the second in the 11th minute before Jip Janssen halved the deficit in the 13th minute to bring the Netherlands into the mix. If the first quarter mostly belonged to India, the second belonged completely to the Netherlands with India hardly able to create anything of note. Jeroen Hertzberger scored a brilliant tap in in the 28th minute to level the proceedings at the Kalinga Stadium. Mandeep Singh scored for India early in the third quarter before Lalit Upadhyay added the fourth to restore India's two-goal cushion. Rupinder scored his second in the final quarter to seal the match for the home team.
"I want to say thank you to the crowd who came to cheer. There was some good work done by the forward lines. We have been doing a lot of hard work in the training sessions, so all credit goes to my team-mates and the coaches," Lalit Upadhyay said. Reflecting on his team's defeat, Netherlands captain Billy Bakker said: "I think we have to focus on our own game. We played one quarter from the four quarters pretty good, the other three we didn't get the level that we wanted to get. With a team like India, it's really tough to win here, so I think they deserved it today."
-
