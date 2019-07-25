Indian Hockey Team Needs to Develop Consistency: Dhanraj Pillay
Indian hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay feels that the men's team needs to be more consistent with its performance.
(Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Mumbai: The Indian men's hockey squad led by Manpreet Singh has quality, but needs to focus more on being consistent in its performances, feels former captain Dhanraj Pillay.
The 51-year-old former Olympian said he has dedicated his life to improve the popular sport where India was once a formidable force.
"We need not get discouraged because we could not get the Hockey and Cricket World Cup," said Dhanraj, a four-time Olympian, at a function here on Thursday.
Dhanraj, along with ex-India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni, interacted with more than 7,000 school children across 70 schools of Sundargarh district, Odisha, on the importance of sports through VSAT-based technology developed by Valuable Group.
"I believe that it is essential to have consistency in the team and that is what the players in these tournaments should focus upon," Dhanraj elaborated.
Asked whether he would enter politics, the mercurial former forward said he has dedicated his life to improve the game.
"Politics is not for me. I am a born hockey player and will continue to remain so, dedicating myself to improve hockey.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shetty's Marilyn Monroe Moment On Cruise Goes Viral, Watch Here
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Expected to Release in October for $3000 Sporting an LCD Panel
- Best Android Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 30,000
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic