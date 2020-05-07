Indian Hockey Teams' Olympics Preparation Status to be Discussed on May 13

New Delhi: Hockey India will be on May 13 dwelling upon the preparation status of both men's and women's team for the Tokyo Olympics which has been postponed to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both the teams are currently at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru, where they are carrying out their fitness drills and anaylsing their game.

Tokyo Olympics was supposed to be held in July-August this year but had to to postponed due to coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2.5 lakh lives across the world. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has set the new dates as July 23 till August 8 next year.

With the Hockey India Congress Meeting scheduled to take place on Wednesday, discussions on preparations for the Olympics is on the agenda. The status of conduct of National Championships 2021 will also be discussed.

Hockey India had earlier postponed all its national championships indefinitely when the nation-wide lockdown in place to fight against the coronavirus pandemic was extended in April.

Now, it has also invited expression of interest to host the 2021 National Championships as well as the inaugural Inter-Department National Championship and Academy National Championship.

The agenda of the meeting, which will have an address from Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra, also includes: status of hockey in India and abroad as on date; hockey activities in Covid-19 situation, State Championship plan of state member units with maximum districts participation in their respective states; and submission of pending reports of state championships.