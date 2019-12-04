Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Hockey
1-min read

Indian Junior Women's Team Beat New Zealand in Three-Nation Hockey Tourney

India's junior women's hockey team defeated New Zealand 2-0 at the three-nation tournament.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Junior Women's Team Beat New Zealand in Three-Nation Hockey Tourney
Indian junior women's hockey team defeated New Zealand. (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)

Canberra: The Indian junior women's hockey team started its campaign at the Three-Nation tournament on a positive note, beating New Zealand 2-0 here on Wednesday.

Striker Lalrindiki (15th minute) and midfielder Prabhleen Kaur (60th) were the two goal scorers for the winners.

India started the match with an aggressive brand of hockey, pinning down New Zealand, who had defeated hosts Australia 3-1 in their first match on Tuesday.

India's dominance in the opening quarter saw them win an early penalty corner in the third minute, but they failed to utilise the chance.

A defensive lapse from New Zealand then handed India a golden opportunity at the stroke of the quarter break and Lalrindiki found herself with enough space in front of the goal to slot the ball home.

New Zealand had a chance to equalise early in the second quarter from a penalty corner, but Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam made a good save to keep her side ahead.

The two teams battled for possession in the middle of the park but neither could create any clear chances, meaning India retained their one-goal advantage at the half-time break.

The third quarter was filled with some exciting chances for both sides.

First, it was the Indian team who were awarded two penalty corners at the start of the period.

However, a shot off target and a brilliant save by New Zealand goalkeeper Kelly Carline meant that India could not extend their lead.

New Zealand also won a penalty corner at the end of the third quarter, but India's defensive line stood firm to maintain their lead going into the fourth and final quarter.

The fourth quarter saw a similar story as New Zealand desperately searched for the equaliser, while India were focused on extending their lead.

Some close moments in the last 15 minutes saw India defend well against one more penalty corner in the 48th minute.

With 30 seconds remaining on the clock, India were awarded yet another penalty corner and this time Prabhleen made no mistake to slot the ball home to secure the win for her side.

India will play hosts Australia in their second match on Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com