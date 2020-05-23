Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Team Members Allowed to Go Home, Can Train in Groups of Up to 6

Hockey India will hereon allow the players of its men's and women's team players to go home and will begin training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bengaluru centre, with no physical contact outside of that required.

According to the Hockey India's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resumption of training, teams can now begin to train in a group of maximum six players in an area of 40x20m. Celebrations such as high fives, fist bumps are disallowed while the players are required to carry their own training gear, hand sanitiser and towel.

Just like mentioned in SAI's SOP, all training equipment is to be sanitised after every session while players will not be allowed contact with members of other groups.

"Government of India, SAI and Hockey India will determine the duration of this leave in consultation with the respective Chief Coaches. Each party has the option to change the duration based on information at hand. At all times the safety of the athlete and staff member is paramount," says HI in the SOP.

The members of the Indian men's and women's senior hockey teams have been in the SAI centre since before the start of the lockdown on March 25. Hockey India stated that players and staff who are feeling homesick shall be allowed to go home.

Players have been further instructed that they are to avoid contact with anyone other than their direct family when they stay at home. They are also supposed to stay inside their homes and tread outside only for necessary requirements with enough protection.

Once they return to the camp, they will be placed in "strict quarantine for 2 weeks."

"If testing is available on day 10 of return, then the person will be tested. If a person tests negative/doesn't have the virus they can leave quarantine. If person has the virus, then that person will stay in quarantine and follow medical guidelines provided by designated medical personnel. If testing is not available every individual must complete the full 2 weeks of quarantine and will follow rules of social distancing anywhere and everywhere for week 3," says HI.

(With IANS inputs)