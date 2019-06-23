Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Japan 3-1 to Clinch FIH Series Finals
Gurjit Kaur scored twice after skipper Rani Rampal opened the scoring as India defeated hosts Japan to be crowned women's FIH Series Finals champion.
Indian hockey team beat Japan 3-1(Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Hiroshima: India clinched the women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating hosts Japan 3-1 in the summit clash here Sunday.
The Indian women eked put a hard fought win over the Asian champions at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.
Captain Rani Rampal gave India the lead in the 3rd minute before drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur struck twice (45th and 60th minutes) late in the match to set up the win.
Kanon Mori scored the lone goal for Japan in the 11th minute.
AND THEY GET ONE STEP CLOSER...
Congratulations to the Indian Women's Team on comprehensively winning the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 and thereby qualifying for the Olympic qualifiers! 👏🏼🎉🎊#IndiaKaGame #FIHSeriesFinals #RoadToTokyo #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/40FLOF9hkI
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2019
The Indian women's team has already secured its place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers after entering the final of this tournament.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 42.92 Crore
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Angry Seagulls Don't Let Elderly UK Couple Leave Their Own Home for Six Days
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s