1-min read

Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Japan 3-1 to Clinch FIH Series Finals

Gurjit Kaur scored twice after skipper Rani Rampal opened the scoring as India defeated hosts Japan to be crowned women's FIH Series Finals champion.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Japan 3-1 to Clinch FIH Series Finals
Indian hockey team beat Japan 3-1(Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Hiroshima: India clinched the women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating hosts Japan 3-1 in the summit clash here Sunday.

The Indian women eked put a hard fought win over the Asian champions at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

Captain Rani Rampal gave India the lead in the 3rd minute before drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur struck twice (45th and 60th minutes) late in the match to set up the win.

Kanon Mori scored the lone goal for Japan in the 11th minute.

The Indian women's team has already secured its place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers after entering the final of this tournament.

