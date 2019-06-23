Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Japan 3-1 to Clinch FIH Series Finals

Hiroshima: India clinched the women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating hosts Japan 3-1 in the summit clash here Sunday.

The Indian women eked put a hard fought win over the Asian champions at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

Captain Rani Rampal gave India the lead in the 3rd minute before drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur struck twice (45th and 60th minutes) late in the match to set up the win.

Kanon Mori scored the lone goal for Japan in the 11th minute.

AND THEY GET ONE STEP CLOSER... Congratulations to the Indian Women's Team on comprehensively winning the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 and thereby qualifying for the Olympic qualifiers! 👏🏼🎉🎊#IndiaKaGame #FIHSeriesFinals #RoadToTokyo #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/40FLOF9hkI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2019

The Indian women's team has already secured its place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers after entering the final of this tournament.