English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Malaysia 3-0 In Series Opener
Vandana Katariya scored a brace while Lalremsiami got a goal as India outclassed Malaysia 3-0 in the first game of the 5-match series.
India started their 5-match tour of Malaysia on a high note. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Loading...
Striker Vandana Katariya scored a brace to help Indian women's hockey team beat hosts Malaysia 3-0 in the opening game of the five-match series here Thursday.
Vandana struck in the 17th and 60th minutes before Lalremsiami (38th) scored in the third quarter to hand India the easy win.
It was Malaysia who got a head start with a penalty corner in the third minute of the match, but it was well-saved by an experienced Savita guarding the Indian goalpost.
India shook off the initial nerves and young Lalremsiami took a brave shot on goal in the fifth minute but her effort was saved.
Two minutes later, Navneet Kaur attempted a shot on goal but was denied by an alert Malaysian goalkeeper.
Soon India got a penalty corner but the resultant try went wide.
After a goalless first quarter, India broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Vandana scored a fine field goal.
With a one goal cushion, India maintained a good structure and controlled the proceedings in the third quarter too.
The Indians kept the Malaysian attack in check and under pressure the hosts conceded three penalty corners but all the chances went in vain.
India doubled their lead in the 38th minute through another field strike by young striker Lalremsiami.
The 2-0 lead put India in a comfortable position in the fourth quarter and the visitors increased their lead just seconds from the final hooter through Vandana.
The second match of the series will be played on Saturday.
Vandana struck in the 17th and 60th minutes before Lalremsiami (38th) scored in the third quarter to hand India the easy win.
It was Malaysia who got a head start with a penalty corner in the third minute of the match, but it was well-saved by an experienced Savita guarding the Indian goalpost.
India shook off the initial nerves and young Lalremsiami took a brave shot on goal in the fifth minute but her effort was saved.
Two minutes later, Navneet Kaur attempted a shot on goal but was denied by an alert Malaysian goalkeeper.
Soon India got a penalty corner but the resultant try went wide.
After a goalless first quarter, India broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Vandana scored a fine field goal.
With a one goal cushion, India maintained a good structure and controlled the proceedings in the third quarter too.
The Indians kept the Malaysian attack in check and under pressure the hosts conceded three penalty corners but all the chances went in vain.
India doubled their lead in the 38th minute through another field strike by young striker Lalremsiami.
The 2-0 lead put India in a comfortable position in the fourth quarter and the visitors increased their lead just seconds from the final hooter through Vandana.
The second match of the series will be played on Saturday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is the First Female Superhero Film to Enter $1 Billion Club
- Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
- 'Doesn't Make Any Sense to Me': Sanjay Dutt on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- Forget Tom Cruise, Nobody Can Play Iron Man Better Than Robert Downey Jr
- When CSK's Shardul Thakur Apologised to Dhoni With Folded Hands
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results