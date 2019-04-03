English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Women's Hockey Team Confident of Taming Malaysia in 5-Match Series
Indian women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne said the challenge for the girls will not be their opponent but their own standard.
Indian women's hockey team is playing a five-match series against Malaysia, starting Thursday. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
High on confidence after a spate of good results, the Indian women's hockey team, led by ace goalkeeper Savita, will start as favourites in the five-match series against Malaysia beginning here on Thursday.
The Indian team go into the series after a successful outing in Spain earlier this year, where it beat hosts and 2018 world cup bronze medallists, once (5-2), drew twice (1-1 and 2-2) and lost once (2-3).
The Indian team had further improved its performance by holding last year's World Cup runners-up, Ireland to a 1-1 draw before registering a 3-0 win.
"Always raising the bar is not easy, that demands discipline and taking responsibility. That ownership is again one of the main areas I would like to see our team improve. Our challenge is not our opponent but always ourselves," said Indian women's hockey team's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.
The last time India met Malaysia in a big event was at the 2017 Asia Cup, where it won 2-0 in the round robin league before winning the title in a tense final against China.
"It is difficult to say how they play as we have not played against them in a while but the last time I saw Malaysia was during the Asian Games in Jakarta and that is a while ago. From what I saw there, they like to play long aerial balls and like to defend with a lot of passion," Marijne said.
The matches between the two countries will take place every alternate day, starting Thursday. The final match of the series will be played on April 11.
As the Indian Eves get ready 💪🏼 for another exciting outing in 2⃣ days, here's a look at the fixtures for their 5-match bilateral series against hosts Malaysia! #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/dNzx1GNKDV
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 2, 2019
