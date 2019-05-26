Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Korea Series Win Vital for FIH Women's Series Finals Preparation: Indian hockey team coach Marijne

India beat South Korea 2-1 in a three-match series as part of the preparations for FIH Women's Series Finals starting June 15.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Korea Series Win Vital for FIH Women's Series Finals Preparation: Indian hockey team coach Marijne
Indian women's hockey team will play FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima, Japan from June 15. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne Sunday said victory in the just-concluded series in South Korea is vital to its preparations for the forthcoming FIH Women's Series Finals.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Hiroshima, Japan from June 15.

Against Korea, India won two back-to-back matches and lost the third match.

"It was not exactly the way we wanted to finish the series but I think the experience was important at this juncture," Marijne said.

Reflecting on the tour, he said, "Two of the three matches we did very good and executed our plans well. While those two wins were confidence boosting, we must forget those victories and only think about the last match which did not go according to plan and focus on how we can improve ahead of the crucial Olympic Qualifying event."

The core group will include 26 players for the upcoming national coaching vamp which commences on May 27 at Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

"Important thing is to get good recovery now as this was a short and very high intensity tour. During this National Camp we will focus on making the final steps towards achieving desirable results," Marijne stated.

For the Women's Series Finals, the Indian team will be grouped in Pool A where they will play against Uruguay, Poland and Fiji.

The other participating teams include Mexico, Japan, Russia and Chile grouped Pool B.

"When we meet on the first day of the National Camp, we will introspect on our last game against Republic of Korea to find out what the real reason was to not play our A game. Only that will bring us forward and that's what we will do," asserted Marijne.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram