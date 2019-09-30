Mandeep Mor to Lead Indian Junior Hockey Team in Sultan of Johor Cup
Mandeep Mor was named captain of the Indian junior men's hockey team as the 18-member squad was announced for the Sultan of Johor Cup.
Indian junior men's hockey team (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
New Delhi: Defender Mandeep Mor was on Monday named as captain of the 18-member Indian junior men's hockey team for the ninth Sultan of Johor Cup to be held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia from October 12 to 19.
While Mandeep will lead the side, Sanjay has been named as the vice-captain by Hockey India's selection committee.
India will face off against Malaysia, New Zealand, Japan, Australia and Great Britain in the round-robin league stage.
Defenders Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem and Sharda Nand Tiwari are the new additions.
Experienced Dilpreet Singh will spearhead the six-men forward line, which also has Gursahibjit Singh and Shilanand Lakra.
The two goalkeepers of the side are Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Pawan.
The Indian junior men's hockey team will be hoping to improve its performance in the Sultan of Johor Cup after finishing a disappointing sixth at the Eight-Nation Tournament in Madrid in June.
India coach B J Kariappa sounded confident about his team's performance in the upcoming tournament.
"The ninth Sultan of Johor Cup will be a fantastic experience for the Indian junior men's hockey team since top sides such as Australia and Great Britain will be taking part in the competition," he said.
"The players have been put through strenuous training and have improved their skills tremendously. However, they will have to find a way to apply their learnings on the field and execute their plans," the coach added.
Give it up for the 18-Member Squad of the Indian Jr. Men’s Hockey Team! 🙌🏼
They will be representing 🇮🇳 in the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup (Jr. Men) that is scheduled to be played from 12th October to 19th October 2019.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/5IQ3yOJ4rS
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 30, 2019
Indian junior men's team:
Goalkeepers: Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Pawan.
Defenders: Sanjay (Vice-Captain), Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Pratap Lakra, Suman Beck, Mandeep Mor, Yashdeep Siwach, Sharda Nand Tiwari.
Midfielders: Vishnu Kant Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Maninder Singh.
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Sudeep Chirmako, Gursahibjit Singh, Uttam Singh, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Shilanand Lakra.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai on Marrying Boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13 House
- You Can Now Buy The OnePlus 7 For Rs 29,999 After The Arrival of OnePlus 7T
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth Rs 23 Crore, Released it Back Into the Sea
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]