Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

India Rest Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh for Tokyo Olympics Hockey Test Event

Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and Surender Kumar have been rested for the Olympic Test event in Tokyo next month, with Harmanpreet Singh being named the captain of the Indian men's hockey team.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Rest Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh for Tokyo Olympics Hockey Test Event
India named an 18-member squad for the Olympic test event (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Loading...

New Delhi: Captain Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper P R Sreejesh were among a few senior players rested from the Indian hockey team for next month's Olympic Test event in Tokyo.

Besides Manpreet and Sreejesh, also rested from the 18-member men's squad for the August 17 to 21 event is defender Surender Kumar.

Dragflciker Harmanpreet Singh will don the captain's armband in Manpreet's absence, while striker Mandeep Singh will be his deputy.

Rookies Ashis Topno and Shamsher Singh will make their debut in the national team in the upcoming event.

Experienced striker S V Sunil also made a comeback after recovering from a knee injury. He was sidelined from the national team for nine months.

Experienced dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who returned to the side after last year's Asian Games for the tour of Australia in May, is another notable absentee from the squad alongside Birendra Lakra and Akashdeep Singh.

In Sreejesh's absence, Krishan Bahadur Pathak and young Suraj Karkera will don the goalkeeping duties.

India's chief coach Graham Reid said the decision to rest some senior players were taken keeping in mind the Olympic Qualifiers in November.

"We are resting some senior players including Manpreet Singh, some of whom have played a very rigorous last 12 months of hockey. We will give them a chance to shake off any niggling injuries and get fresh for the next three months of preparation for the November qualifying matches," the Australian said.

He said the Olympic Test Event provides them with a chance to test some new players.

"With no world ranking points at risk, the Tokyo test event gives us an ideal opportunity to not only get a first-hand look at how Tokyo is shaping up for next year's Olympics but also see some new players. We want to give them chance and see how they fare at the international stage," Reid said.

Indian squad: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Gurinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jaskaran Singh, Mandeep Singh (Vice-captain), Gursahibjit Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Ashis Topno, SV Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram