1-min read

Manpreet Singh Wins FIH Player of the Year Award, Hockey India Congratulates Captain

The Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh successfully led India to FIH Series Finals victory as well as FIH Olympic Qualifiers win in 2019.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 13, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Manpreet Singh Wins FIH Player of the Year Award, Hockey India Congratulates Captain
Manpreet Singh (Photo Credit: Hockey India)

New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on winning the FIH Player of the Year award. Manpreet Singh, who completed 250 international matches for India during the FIH Men's Hockey Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, successfully led India to victory beating South Africa in the Final of the event in June last year.

He was also instrumental in India's performance at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in November last year where they edged out Russia to earn their ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the FIH Player of the Year 2019 (Men) category, Manpreet was up against world champions Victor Wegnez and Arthur van Doren from Belgium, FIH Pro League 2019 winners Aran Zalewski and Eddie Ockenden from Australia as well as Lucas Vila from Argentina.

"I am truly honoured to win this award and I would like to dedicate this to my team. I also thank my well wishers and hockey fans from around the world for voting in my favour. It is truly humbling to see so much support for Indian Hockey. I wish we continue to receive more such support as we gun for glory this Olympic year," stated an elated Manpreet Singh.

"I congratulate Manpreet for winning the prestigious FIH Player of the Year award. He has matured over the years as a player and has proved his importance in the team. He has led India to important victories and I hope he continues to contribute to India's success in the coming years

