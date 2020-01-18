FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Telecast

India men's hockey team will take on world No.3 the Netherlands in the Men's FIH Pro League with an eye on the Tokyo Olympics in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

This will be India's debut in the FIH Pro League after having missed the first edition.

India will play the Netherlands in two matches in their opening tie at the Kalinga Stadium here. The second match will be played on Sunday.

India will host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23 after the Netherlands games.

The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6.

In the Hockey Pro League, India and Netherlands will play two matches on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19.

Where will be the Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands be played?

The Hockey Pro League matches between India and Netherlands will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

When will the Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands start?

Match number 1 of the Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands will start at 7 pm IST on Saturday, January 18.

The second Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands will start at 5 pm IST on Sunday, January 19.

Where to watch live broadcast (TV channel) of the Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands?

The first match on January 18 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1.

The second match on January 19 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

Where to live stream the India vs Netherlands Hockey Pro League match online?

Both the Hockey Pro League matches between India and Netherlands can be live-streamed online on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.