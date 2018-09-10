English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey: ONGC and IOC Register Easy Wins
Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in another match in the same group, while defending champion got its campaign back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Mumbai Hockey Association in Pool 'A'.
Representative Image credit: Getty Images.
Loading...
Chennai: Indian Oil Corporation outclassed Chennai Hockey Association 4-0 Sunday in a Pool 'B' match in the 92nd All-India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here.
Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in another match in the same group, while defending champion got its campaign back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Mumbai Hockey Association in Pool 'A'.
IOC's win today has put Chennai HA's chances of advancing to the knockout stage in jeopardy. Nitin Kumar gave Indian Oil the lead in the 10th minute but the local team kept the rival forwards at bay with some resolute defence to keep 1-0 at half-time.
In the second half, IOC scored thrice through former international V R Raghunath (50th minute) through a penalty corner conversion, Roshan Minz (55th) and Gurjinder Singh (62nd) to secure a comfortable win.
Punjab & Sind Bank, which led 1-0 at half-time put it across the Navy team 4-2 thanks to a brace from Jaskaran Singh.
Gaganpreet Singh and Parvinder Singh were the other scorers for the bankmen.
For Navy, the goals came through Rana Pratap (37th minute) and Ranjot Singh (47th minute).
ONGC which was held to a 3-3 draw by the Central Secretariat team yesterday, went on the attack against Mumbai HC from the onset and went ahead in the 17th minute through Shilanand Lakra.
Gurjant Singh put the reigning champions ahead 2-nil by putting one past the Mumbai custodian in the 26th minute.
ONGC added two more to the tally, by scoring in the 38th and 70th minutes through Neelam Xess and Jagwant Singh respectively.
Results : Pool 'A': ONGC bt Mumbai Hockey Association 4-0.
Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in another match in the same group, while defending champion got its campaign back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Mumbai Hockey Association in Pool 'A'.
IOC's win today has put Chennai HA's chances of advancing to the knockout stage in jeopardy. Nitin Kumar gave Indian Oil the lead in the 10th minute but the local team kept the rival forwards at bay with some resolute defence to keep 1-0 at half-time.
In the second half, IOC scored thrice through former international V R Raghunath (50th minute) through a penalty corner conversion, Roshan Minz (55th) and Gurjinder Singh (62nd) to secure a comfortable win.
Punjab & Sind Bank, which led 1-0 at half-time put it across the Navy team 4-2 thanks to a brace from Jaskaran Singh.
Gaganpreet Singh and Parvinder Singh were the other scorers for the bankmen.
For Navy, the goals came through Rana Pratap (37th minute) and Ranjot Singh (47th minute).
ONGC which was held to a 3-3 draw by the Central Secretariat team yesterday, went on the attack against Mumbai HC from the onset and went ahead in the 17th minute through Shilanand Lakra.
Gurjant Singh put the reigning champions ahead 2-nil by putting one past the Mumbai custodian in the 26th minute.
ONGC added two more to the tally, by scoring in the 38th and 70th minutes through Neelam Xess and Jagwant Singh respectively.
Results : Pool 'A': ONGC bt Mumbai Hockey Association 4-0.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Muzaffarnagar Riots: Five Years On
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
YEMEN : The World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What Next After Decriminalising Homosexuality?
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Muzaffarnagar Riots: Five Years On
Monday 10 September , 2018 YEMEN : The World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis
Saturday 08 September , 2018 International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Friday 07 September , 2018 What Next After Decriminalising Homosexuality?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Cook Becomes Fifth Batsman to Score Ton in Debut and Farewell Test
- Ben Affleck Gets a Haircut, Enjoys Workout Before Returning to Rehab; See Pics
- Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Successor Chelsi Smith Dies at 43; Bollywood Star Shares Emotional Post
- Realme 2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and more: Top Five Smartphones With Notch Display Under Rs 20,000
- US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...