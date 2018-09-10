GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey: ONGC and IOC Register Easy Wins

Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in another match in the same group, while defending champion got its campaign back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Mumbai Hockey Association in Pool 'A'.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2018, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey: ONGC and IOC Register Easy Wins
Representative Image credit: Getty Images.
Loading...
Chennai: Indian Oil Corporation outclassed Chennai Hockey Association 4-0 Sunday in a Pool 'B' match in the 92nd All-India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here.

Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in another match in the same group, while defending champion got its campaign back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Mumbai Hockey Association in Pool 'A'.

IOC's win today has put Chennai HA's chances of advancing to the knockout stage in jeopardy. Nitin Kumar gave Indian Oil the lead in the 10th minute but the local team kept the rival forwards at bay with some resolute defence to keep 1-0 at half-time.

In the second half, IOC scored thrice through former international V R Raghunath (50th minute) through a penalty corner conversion, Roshan Minz (55th) and Gurjinder Singh (62nd) to secure a comfortable win.

Punjab & Sind Bank, which led 1-0 at half-time put it across the Navy team 4-2 thanks to a brace from Jaskaran Singh.

Gaganpreet Singh and Parvinder Singh were the other scorers for the bankmen.

For Navy, the goals came through Rana Pratap (37th minute) and Ranjot Singh (47th minute).

ONGC which was held to a 3-3 draw by the Central Secretariat team yesterday, went on the attack against Mumbai HC from the onset and went ahead in the 17th minute through Shilanand Lakra.

Gurjant Singh put the reigning champions ahead 2-nil by putting one past the Mumbai custodian in the 26th minute.

ONGC added two more to the tally, by scoring in the 38th and 70th minutes through Neelam Xess and Jagwant Singh respectively.

Results : Pool 'A': ONGC bt Mumbai Hockey Association 4-0.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...