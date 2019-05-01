Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PR Sreejesh Nominated for Khel Ratna; Chinglensana, Akashdeep and Deepika for Arjuna

Hockey India also recommended RP Singh and Sandeep Kaur for Dhyan Chand Award while coaches Baljeet Singh, BS Chauhan and Romesh Pathania for Dronacharya Award.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PR Sreejesh Nominated for Khel Ratna; Chinglensana, Akashdeep and Deepika for Arjuna
PR Sreejesh has been India's top goalkeeper for many years now. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Ace India goalkeeper P R Sreejesh has been nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Khel Ratna Award by Hockey India while the names of three other players have been proposed for the Arjuna Award.

Midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and forward Akashdeep Singh and women's team defender Deepika have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

Hockey India has also nominated RP Singh and Sandeep Kaur for Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, while coaches Baljeet Singh, B S Chauhan and Romesh Pathania have been proposed for Dronacharya Award.

Sreejesh is considered as one of the best goalkeepers in world hockey. He has been an integral part of the Indian team since making his debut in 2006 at the South Asian Games in Sri Lanka.

The 30-year-old from Kerala has made over 200 appearances for the country. He was a part of the Indian team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

He has won a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, silver at the 2016 and 2018 editions of the Champions Trophy. He was nominated for the Best Male Goalkeeper of the Year award by FIH in 2014.

The ace goalkeeper, who has also served as India captain, has previously been awarded with the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Padma Shri in 2017.

Chinglensana has played in over 200 international matches since making his debut in 2011. He is currently the vice-captain of the Indian team.

He has won a silver at the 2013 Asia Cup, gold at the 2014 Asian Games, silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, gold at the 2017 Asia Cup, bronze at the 2017 FIH World League Final, silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy, bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and gold at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

The 24-year-old Akashdeep has played in over 170 matches for the country since making his debut in 2012. He has won a gold at the 2014 Asian Games, silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, bronze at the 2015 FIH World League Final, gold at the 2017 Asia Cup, bronze at the 2017 FIH World League Final, bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and gold at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

Indian women's team defender Deepika has represented the country at the World Cup thrice -- 2006, 2010 and 2018. She has earned over 200 international caps. She has won gold at the 2017 Asia Cup.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram