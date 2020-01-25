Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 8/10
  • TRS 7
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 1
  • MUNICIPALITIES 117/120
  • TRS 97
  • INC 13
  • BJP 2
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 3
Refresh Data
News18 » Hockey
1-min read

Rani Brace Helps Indian Women's Hockey Team Begin New Zealand Tour With 4-0 Win

Rani scored two goals as Sharmila and Namita Toppo added one each to help the Indian women's hockey team beat New Zeland in the first match of the tour.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 25, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rani Brace Helps Indian Women's Hockey Team Begin New Zealand Tour With 4-0 Win
Indian Women's Hockey Team (Photo Credit: Hockey India)

Auckland: The Indian women's hockey team kick-started the first tour of their Olympic Year with a confident 4-0 victory over the New Zealand Development squad.

Arriving in Auckland on Thursday for the tour where they will play the hosts in four matches and Great Britain in one match, India played with an intent to win on Saturday.

Though it took them the entire first half to shake off the starting blues, striker Rani fetched India's first goal in the third quarter. India continued to build on their 1-0 lead by creating back-to-back penalty corners in the following minutes but could not convert.

Youngster Sharmila doubled the lead in the third quarter and Rani stretched a lead to 3-0 when she scored her second goal of the match in the fourth quarter. Namita Toppo earned India's fourth goal.

"In the beginning we struggled a bit with the jet lag but after that we played a very controlled game and created a lot of opportunities," stated chief coach Sjoerd Marijne after the match.

In the last two quarters New Zealand created a lot of pressure and they pressed hard but we continued to remain positive with our attack.

"Today we played with 16 players just like the Olympic Games and every match we will change the players. Whether they make the squad depends on these matches and how they cope under pressure," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram