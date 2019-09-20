Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Hockey
1-min read

Rupinderpal Singh, Lalit Upadhyay Back in Indian Squad for Belgium Tour

India announced a strong 20-member men's hockey squad for the tour of Belgium, which starts later this month.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupinderpal Singh, Lalit Upadhyay Back in Indian Squad for Belgium Tour
Indian Men's Hockey Team (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Loading...

New Delhi: Forward Lalit Upadhyay and drag-flicker Rupinderpal Singh on Friday returned to the 20-member Indian men's hockey squad, to be led by Manpreet Singh, for the tour of Belgium from September 26 to October 3.

India will be playing three matches against Belgium and two matches against Spain during the week-long tour.

Upadhyay will be making a comeback after having last played during the men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar. Rupinderpal had missed out on the Olympic Test Event earlier this year.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh joins the side after being rested for the Olympic Test Event while Krishan B Pathak is the other goalkeeper in the team.

"All the players in the squad complement each other very well and we are hoping that the team continues its good form. We are delighted to have Lalit back in the squad as he will play a vital role in the forward line," chief coach Graham Reid said.

He was also happy that Rupinderpal worked on his game during his time away from the national team and is now back in the mix.

"It's fantastic to have Rupinderpal back in the side as well, he has improved his game since the Men's Series Finals. We are still looking to fine-tune a few aspects of our game before we leave for Belgium," said Reid.

The Australian said that the tour of Belgium will be the perfect preparation for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers match against Russia in Odisha.

"Belgium are a strong team and if we perform well against them at their own backyard, then the team will gain a lot of confidence ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers match against Russia. We are expecting a tough challenge from Spain as well."

The Indian squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak; Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain), Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Khadangbam Kothajit Singh, Rupinderpal Singh;

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (Captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma;

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, SV Sunil; Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram