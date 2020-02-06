SAI and Hockey India Launch 7 High Performance Hockey Centres Across the Country

New Delhi: In a bid to further provide state-of-the-art facilities to junior and sub-junior hockey players across the country, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Hockey India on Thursday announced the establishment of the high performance hockey centres (HPHC) in seven different locations across India, which will be set up with the objective of producing positive outcomes for field hockey at the 2024 and 2028 editions of the Olympic Games.

These seven high performance hockey centres will be set-up under the Khelo India scheme, and will adhere to the expert professional training, utilisation of sports science, and education of the young athletes, who will be enrolled into these centres.

"With the launch of high performance hockey centres across different zones in the country, we want to ensure talented youngsters are provided with top quality facilities that will equip them to achieve success at the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games. These centres will have a well-rounded system with special focus on scientifically advanced training which will also include mental training for young athletes," stated Sandip Pradhan, Director General, SAI.

Emphasising on the need to build a robust foundation for youngsters aspiring to take up hockey as a career, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India said: "With the high performance hockey centres, we believe we can build a large pool of players in the junior and sub-junior categories who can not only graduate to the senior program but can also push to achieve success at prestigious events like the Youth Olympic Games and Junior World Cup, Junior Asia Cup among other events."

"These centres will ensure scientifically advanced training which will help athletes gear-up both mentally and physically in order to match-up international standards."

While the National Hockey Academy at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, SAI Sundergarh, Odisha, SAI UDMCC, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and SAI, Bengaluru will be active within the next three months, the remaining three centres will be developed over the next 12 months.

The existing SAI centres and hockey academies around India will serve as 'feeder' centres to these new centres, which shall hold 72 men and 72 women hockey players at each location. These hockey players will be selected from a specific age range of 14 to 24 years in order to ensure that they are developed and prepared in time for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

Former India captain Sardar Singh said, "This is a fantastic initiative by SAI and Hockey India. I believe the exposure and scientifically-driven training will only help increase our chances of winning an Olympic medal. From what I have seen, players who come into the national program would take time to get used to the system and training methods used to prepare the Indian national team for major events."

"But if this gap can be narrowed through the introduction of these high performance hockey centres which will adopt similar training methods used at the national coaching camps then there will be an easy transition for these players when they get selected to the national program or make the cut for India camp. I believe this will definitely benefit the sport in the long-run and bring desired results at top international events."

The initial seven high performance hockey centres will be established at the following locations:

1. SAI Centre, Bengaluru, Karnataka (South Zone)

2. Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi (North Zone)

3. SAI Sundergarh, Odisha (East Zone)

4. SAI UDMCC, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (Central Zone)

Followed by:

5. SAI NS NEC, Takyel, Imphal, Manipur (North-East Zone)

6. Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, Maharashtra (West Zone)

7. SAI Centre, Ranchi and Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium (East Zone II)

The SAI centre in Bengaluru will remain as the main site for the senior and junior national teams.

