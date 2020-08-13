SAI Assistant Director Tests Positive for Coronavirus after 6 Indian Men's Hockey Team Members

Barely within a week after six Indian men's hockey team members tested positive, Sports Authority of India assistant director in Bengaluru has tested positive for coronavirus.

SAI has withheld the name of the assistant director, whose as per the Covid-19 protocol, but according to a report is assigned to the coaching division.

The assistant director undertook a Covid-19 test on August 10 and has been on medical leave from August 3. He visited SAI's Bengaluru facility on August 10 to get his medical leave extended and it is yet not clear whether he was able to meet the doctor on duty at the SAI centre.

Earlier it was announced that the men's and women's hockey teams at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru will resume sporting activities from August 19, SAI said in a statement on Wednesday. The players had been asked to assemble at the campus on August 4.

SAI said that the decision was made after having "detailed discussions with all stakeholders, including the chief coaches and core probables of both the teams and after giving the utmost priority to the safety and well-being of all the athletes".

The schedule hence remains as was planned before despite six players from the men's team testing positive for COVID-19. Striker Mandeep Singh, captain Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Krishnan B Pathak, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have all been shifted to a multi-speciality hospital.

The players had been quarantined and undergoing treatment at the campus itself previously. The six players will rejoin the camp after completing their recovery and quarantine period.

(With inputs from IANS)