Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Tournament in Malaysia Postponed Due to Coronavirus
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which was schedule to be held in Malaysia in April, has been pushed to September.
Representative Image for Hockey (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: The 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was on Monday pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world.
The Azlan Shah Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from April 11 to 18, will now be held from September 24 to October 3, the organisers said in a statement.
The Azlan Shah Cup is the latest sporting event to be effected by the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected 86,000 people.
