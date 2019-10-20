Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Hockey
2-min read

Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian Juniors Lose to Great Britain in Final

The Indian junior men's hockey team lost to Great Britain 1-2 in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Updated:October 20, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian Juniors Lose to Great Britain in Final
Indian junior hockey team lost to Great Britain 1-2 (Photo Credit: @azlancup)

Johor Bahru: The Indian junior men's hockey team lost to Great Britain 1-2 in the final of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Saturday.

Right from the hooter it was India forcing the pace, and put Great Britain on the back foot. They were forcing the attacks, creating more circle penetrations but their finishing was letting them down.

The first real opportunity fell to Maninder Singh, who dribbled past three Great Britain players to singlehandedly fashion a shooting chance, which flew just over the crossbar.

Soon enough though James Mazarelo was called into action in Great Britain's goal, first saving a sharp chance off Sudeep before parrying three consecutive penalty corners, to ensure his team went into the break level.

India upped the ante in the second quarter, and this time it was Oliver Payne in goal who was holding the score level. First he saved Dilpreet Singh's creative shot, before pulling off a reflex save from Gursahibjit's deflection from yards out.

The team went into half-time locked in a 0-0 stalemate.

The trend continued in the third quarter, India forcing the play and Great Britain forced inside their own half for long periods playing on the counter. India won their fifth PC of the game in the 36th minute, and once again Mazarelo was at hand to save Pratap Lakra's drag flick.

Minutes later India had a golden opportunity courtesy of Maninder, but Shilanand Lakra's deflection fell straight at Mazarelo to kick away. The scoreboard remained untouched at the end of the third quarter.

Much like in their round robin encounter, in the fourth quarter India's play gained an urgency. More and more Great Britain were being pushed back and in the 49th minute, India won another penalty corner, their seventh of the game. This time a variation proved to be key, Mandeep's dragflick smartly deflected by Gursahibjit Singh to give India lead.

Within a minute though Great Britain won their first penalty corner of the game. Despite the initial save on the line by Sanjay, the ricochet fell to Stuart Rushmere who slotted home first time to draw his team level.

Then, a ricochet fell to Rushmere, who slotted home to give Great Britain the win and the title.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram