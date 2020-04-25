Utilising Coronavirus Lockdown Time to Pursue Hobbies, Catch up on Netflix: Navjot Kaur

Bengaluru: Indian women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur has said that amid the nationwide lockdown in place due to covid-19 pandemic, players -- while working on their fitness and game -- have also got a chance to focus on their hobbies and catch up on shows on Netflix.

"We are utilising our time to pursue our hobbies as well. Usually, we don't have a lot of time and therefore I am really enjoying drawing, colouring and catching up on a few shows on Netflix," said the forward who is currently with the team at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre.

"I am in constant touch with my family as well and ensuring that they are taking the necessary precautions. I miss them a lot, but staying here in Bengaluru has helped me keep busy. I guess if all of us can maintain a fixed routine, we can definitely stay positive and hope for the best," she added.

Navjot also said that that the excellent performances by the side in 2019 have helped keep the entire group motivated to continue working hard and believe in a better tomorrow.

"There's no doubt that it's been difficult for everyone across the globe, but we have to stay positive and continue moving forward. All of us here at the SAI campus in Bengaluru are working very hard on our fitness and stickwork drills in our rooms," said the 25-year-old.

"I think the kind of performances we produced in 2019, especially at the FIH Women's Series Finals and FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, has really helped us to stay motivated and continue putting in the hard yards in whatever way we can," she added.

Speaking about the fun fitness challenge initiative by the Indian eves to raise funds to feed the people whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Navjot said the entire team is overwhelmed by the response the initiative has received.

The team has crowdfunded over Rs 15 lakh since 17 April and will continue to raise funds till May 3 when the nationwide lockdown is slated to end.

"The response to the fun fitness challenge initiative has been absolutely amazing. We have to fight this battle together and it's great to see people around the country accepting our challenges and donating funds.

"People coming together from all walks of life to help the underprivileged during this difficult time raises all our hopes. We just have to take each day as it comes and one day, we will be victorious," said Navjot.