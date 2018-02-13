BJP's Gateway to Bengal vs Left's Impregnable Citadel

The tiny state of Tripura on the North East corner of the country has largely remained out of the headlines. Except for when Dipa Karmakar hit international stardom after her conquest in the Rio Olympics, Tripura hardly got its share of limelight. But this time, it is battle royale in Tripura. It is the first state to see a direct Left Versus Right fight in the country.

This clash goes beyond the electoral numbers, this is a fight of two diametrically opposite ideology. No wonder, success starved CPI(M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, is already calling Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "waterloo moment". Meanwhile, the Prime Minister himself is going all out to win the state. Here is all that you need to know about Tripura elections.

Total Number of seats: 60 Seats

Date of Poling: 18/02/2017

Incumbent government: Manik Sarkar led Left Front government has been ruling Tripura for the last 20 years