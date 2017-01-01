The Chemist, The Cartel and The Capital

Cavity inside a luxury sedan used for moving drugs. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Credits Produced by — Fazil Khan Lead Image — Getty

The mastermind of this entire racket has been identified as Haji, an Afghan national. However, he has not been traced yet. “Investigations have found that he uses an Afghan phone number to communicate,” revealed a senior officer. Haji chose Tifal Nau Khez, a 35-year-old resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, to set up the processing laboratory in India because of the contacts he made in Amritsar jail. An auto driver by profession, Tifal was arrested in 2013 in Punjab for carrying 250 g of heroin. When he was released, he resumed his work as an auto driver but with an intention to make contacts with Afghan smugglers.Another active member of the operation, Ahmad Shah, had been staying in Delhi under the garb of a wholesale dry fruits dealer and was well-known in the city’s markets. Haji directed him to set up an import-export company through his contacts in India. Shah was also given the responsibility to handle the consignment of basil seeds from Mumbai port.But the processing laboratory needed chemists and that is where two Afghan nationals, Shinwari Rehmat Gul and Akhtar Mohammad Shinwari, emerged into the frame. These two chemists were given with the job of setting up the laboratory.Gul belongs to Helmand, a province controlled by the Afghan Taliban that has the highest density of poppy (the raw material required for heroin) cultivation in Afghanistan. He had developed such plants in Nauzad & Musa Qala areas of the province. While the biggest plant could produce up to 50 kilogram of pure heroin a day, smaller ones produced 25-30 kilograms daily.These factories were owned by Haji Mohammad. After the success of the Afghan plants, Gul was sent to India to set up the chemical operations.Afghanistan produces 90% of the world’s heroin. The total area under poppy cultivation in Afghanistan was estimated at 263,000hectares in 2018. A UNODC report notes that “it can be estimated that 5,000 to 5,300 tons of opium are potentially available for heroin production in and outside of Afghanistan. This can potentially yield to 610 tons of heroin of export quality (between 50 and 70 per cent purity) or 250 to 300 tons of pure heroin base.”With 136,798 hectares in 2018, Helmand province is one of the highest producers of heroin in Afghanistan. The central points of distribution are Kandahar and Jalalabad. It is important to note here that while Kandahar is the power centre of the Afghan Taliban, Jalalabad is the province where Indian assets are most vulnerable. The Indian consulate there has been attacked four times in the last 12 years, the last one being in July 2018, which led to the death of nine people.This is where the design to tap into the large ‘Indian Market’ is made. The Special Cell of Delhi police has so far arrested nine people, of whom five are Afghan nationals. Of these five, two are from Kandahar, two from Jalalabad and one from Helmand.These Afghan nationals, have been exploiting friendly ties between the two countries. Thousands are granted medical visas to visit India every day. Of the five arrested Afghan nationals, two have visited India at least five times in the recent past using medical visa. To evade the Indian law enforcement agencies these accused never settle in India. They come on medical or tourism visa, deliver the consignment and go back.While 150 kg of heroin was recovered just from the national capital, the police say the consumption in Delhi is “petty and inconsequential in comparison to what is being sent out”. The city is mostly being used as a transit point. “The 150 kg heroin recovered from the processing lab in Delhi was to be transported to high demand markets like Punjab, also for onward transnational movement through the southern states from where they reach Sri Lanka and eventually other territories,” said Chandra.The 50 kg consignment of heroin which was sneaked in from the Attari Wagah check-post was kept in cold storage in Sonepat, Haryana. This was supposed to reach Delhi for processing and then back to Punjab.According to the police, the consignment was deliberately not kept in Punjab because of the high level of surveillance and vigilance. “Punjab traders getting dry fruits from Afghanistan exporters will attract the attention of authorities more than them getting it from Delhi. Traders’ movements are minutely observed there. Hence, the consignment is sent to Delhi and then back to Punjab,” said a senior officer privy to the investigation.The probe now is looking at the biggest beneficiaries of this trade. Where is the money trail leading to? And who in positions of power are aiding the trade? The Special Cell plans to seek further custody of the accused. These are the angles which it intends to probe.