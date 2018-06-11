‘The World Did Not Let Us Live’

There is a clear gender divide, that is not even urban or rural - Ashok Row Kavi

The families had all the sympathies of the cops as well as their villagers. Singh narrated to me in great detail how one of the women's husband fainted on seeing her body and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted for two days. On the night the families came to claim the bodies, the woman inspector said that she didn't want to disturb them in "their moment of grief" and therefore, she did not insist on asking too many questions. However, now that a whole week has passed, the families have not been particularly cooperative in answering questions and filing statements with the police.When I visited Rajoda (a small village in Bavla Tehsil, Gujarat), where one of the deceased lived, I realized that locals were very resentful of 'what she had done'. One of them told me bitterly that the deceased was responsible for the predicament her in-laws and children are in.The deceased woman's brother-in-law revealed that his brother had forbidden her to go to work for the past few months after he came to know about her relationship with the other woman."She (my sister-in-law) used to finish all her household chores before going to work, but my brother might have sensed something, therefore, he stopped her from working," said Mukesh. He also revealed that his brother, i.e. the deceased woman's husband committed suicide, a day after she left."After she left, my brother started regretting. He thought now she will never be found, so he committed suicide," added Mukesh. As Mukesh spoke to me it became obvious that he had no intention of victim shaming. However, his reasons for not doing so was different. He thought the more his sister-in-law's name got dragged into discussions of homosexuality, his and his family's honor will get maligned. He also questioned the legitimacy of the suicide note, "My sister-in-law is not that educated that she would write all that. She had only studied till 2nd standard."The family of the other deceased woman, who lived in Bavla claimed to be oblivious of the relationship. Her mother told me that she had left home on 8 June. "She took her younger daughter and said, 'I'll go and get my salary from the factory' and she left." said her mother. When she did not return for hours her mother called Vishal (the deceased woman's brother)who started looking for her. Vishal said that the whole incident was a big shock for him. During this period, Vishal told me that his sister was contacted by the factory she worked in and she reportedly said that she will be back for work in a few days. Talking about his sister, he said,(she was a girl of good character. She never looked at another man) He too denied that the suicide note was written in his sister's handwriting. At the time of their deaths, one of the women was 30-year-old and the other was 28. One had two sons (age 13 and 14) and the other had two daughters, one age 6 and the other, who died along with her was 3-year-old. Both had been married for years. While the locals and family members will talk about their deaths, no one is willing to talk about there relationship. Therefore, it is hard to know their love story. It began in Sari gaon, near Matoda, where the two women met at their work place I have been told, but that's the beginning and end of it all. The rest, only the dead knew, because such relationships are not still not discussed among friends or told to families. The woman inspector who handled this particular case told me that these two women eloped on 8 June, 2018 and yet no missing person's report was filed by either of the families. Her team has pulled out phone records of one of the deceased and discovered that she had spoken to one of the family members between 8 June (the day she left home) and 11 June (the day her body was found) although the families had not revealed that information to the cops initially.What transpired in the three days that drove them towards suicide is hard to tell. Singh told me that they mostly spent their nights in temples and kept moving during the day and they had some money left, which was found along with their belongings. A question that kept bothering me was who could they have turned to for support?Sociologist Gaurang Jani pointed out that in district level there are helplines that have social workers who are generally women, and who are supposed to offer counsel to such women if they reach out. However, he added, these social workers have very little understanding of homosexuality themselves, and therefore, often they do not know how to offer correct counsel to such individuals who are in desperate need of help.On the last day of their lives, these two women were in Ahmedabad, where they finally committed suicide at the wee hours of the morning. Ahmedabad has a vibrant yet small LGBTQ community that comes out to support one another in times of need and support. However, despite the good work they are doing, it is still hard for them to reach out to the rural sections of Gujarat and offer help and support and they are acutely aware that much help is needed by queer communities in such areas.Anahita Sarabhai and Shamini Kothari opened QueerAbad almost two years ago in order to provide an all-inclusive, safe space to the members of LGBTQ community in Ahmedabad. However, they too have been forced to work within their limited parameters of urban, people-with-access-to-internet section. In a short span, they had done some good work, however, the reason why QueerAbad is significant is that it is one those rare LGBTQ communities in Gujarat that is public and therefore, way more accessible.When I asked them about the suicide of these two women, Shamini Kothari said, "... if life is complicated for you even though you have money and are queer, for somebody of a lower caste, who is also queer, life is just doubly hard.""Access to everything becomes a struggle, and most often it is not as simple as saying, I'm going to put on a pride filter, and come out to the world and that's the end of my struggle. The struggle is every day, the struggle is existence, which is partly the reason why suicides happen, and why so many queer lives are lost or killed and those are not the kind of news that get out very often," she added. Police have filed a case against the two women who committed suicide under section 302 for the alleged murder of the child. "They (the women) might have wanted to commit suicide, but the child didn't," the police inspector of riverfront west, Singh pointed out. While it is true, that the law must take its course, it is also perhaps time to ask the question that where is our collective consciousness as a society, if we passively keep consuming news of such tragic suicides, and accusing the victims, who have been pushed by societal and familial pressures to take such extreme steps. In a country, where the law doesn't provide protection to members of LGBTQ community, if we too as a society, do not persevere to be more inclusive what does that say about us? Row Kavi suggests we should all go back to the basics. Begin with sex education, teach children, as well as adults about gender and sexuality. "There is a clear gender divide, that is not even urban or rural...I get letters from Satara or ladies reading groups in Kohlapur, and these women do ask questions like, 'why don't we ever see young 7 or 8-year-old hijras on the road?', 'Do homosexuals have same sexual organs as the hijras?'” Kavi said that there is a woeful ignorance about sexuality and gender. “Whether it is rural or urban, the levels of awareness about these issues are very poor,” he said.