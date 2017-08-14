India's Frontier Villages

In the series

As India turns 70, News18 reporters travel to four border states to get you stories from the Frontier Villages. From the golden sands of the Thar Desert to the snowcapped peaks of Kashmir to the lush paddy fields of Punjab and West Bengal — this is our ode to the mosaic that is India.Get a feel of being on the border through stimulating multimedia stories, including documentaries, 360 degree videos, photo essays, podcasts and, of course, text stories.