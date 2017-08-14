Home
India's Frontier Villages

Four multimedia journalists travel to the edges of India — border villages in Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal — to bring stories of struggle, sacrifice & survival.

News18 | AUG 14, 2017

As India turns 70, News18 reporters travel to four border states to get you stories from the Frontier Villages. From the golden sands of the Thar Desert to the snowcapped peaks of Kashmir to the lush paddy fields of Punjab and West Bengal — this is our ode to the mosaic that is India.

Get a feel of being on the border through stimulating multimedia stories, including documentaries, 360 degree videos, photo essays, podcasts and, of course, text stories.

In the series

Mapping lives marred due to the conflict along the barbed wire.

Kashmir

Indian village where Nawaz Sharif’s great-grandfather rests in peace.

Punjab

Tales of People Divided By Two Partitions, in 1947 and 2015.

Bengal

A train journey to Pakistan border, tracing lives in the Thar.

Rajasthan

