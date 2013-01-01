Are Silent, Restless Tribals This Election’s X-Factor

We’re in Jhabua’s Alirajpur district sitting in the house of Shankar Tadwal, a tribal rights activist, who has been directly or indirectly involved with nearly every tribal centric outfit that has been founded in Madhya Pradesh.

The entrance of his house is lined with portraits of adivasi icons. Among them is a portrait of BR Ambedkar. Inside, his room turns out to be a fully functional library. There are books on adivasi history, on its culture, some of which he himself has written. And there are almirahs stacked with legal paperwork related to court cases that he’s fighting.

Soon we get to the subject of ongoing elections. Tadwal begins by locating for us the space that emerging adivasi leaders are looking to occupy in national politics.

“We are not in a position to elect and send our own independent leader to Parliament yet. That day will come soon. For now, we have to ally with the smaller bully in order to fight off the bigger bully,” he says.

"Samvidhan desh ko chalane waala ek pavitra granth hai. Agar BJP aise hi samvidhan ke saath chhed chhaad karti rahi toh hamare liye khatra hai. Congress ne azadi se aaj tak hamare liye kuch nahi kiya. Lekin unhone kabhi samvidhan ko nahi chheda (The Constitution is a sacred guide to govern the country. We would be in danger if the BJP continues to tinker with the Constitution. Congress didn't do anything for us after Independence, but it also didn't violate the Constitution)." I ON WARPATH Patthargarhi, an exclusionist tribal movement, which took a remarkably violent turn in Jharkhand's Khunti district two years ago and spread in time to entire central India, was perhaps the first clear indication of a restlessness among adivasis. Despite a government crackdown this movement is far from over. In fact according to a few recent reports it is only expanding further. The same underlying issues - forced displacement, threats to their constitutional safeguards, and social media led awareness about them - have in other areas, where an open armed rebellion hasn't taken roots, mobilised tribals to found organisations like Adivasi Karmachari Adhikari Sangathan (AKAS) and Anusuchit Jaati-Janjaati Adhikaari Karmachari Sangathan (AJAKS). Members of these outfits were also sitting with us at Tadwal's house. They cite Supreme Court's recent ruling on Forest Rights Act and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and the MP High Court's 2016 order quashing reservation in government promotions, as being hurtful to the interests of tribals. "Till when will we shoulder other people's flags?" Since most of them are serving government employees, members of AKAS and AJAKS did not want their names to be made public. They said tribals were hurt by delayed and reluctant response of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states to such court rulings. On March 5 this year, tribal groups across the country observed a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Supreme Court ruling ordering the eviction of tribal population and traditional forest-dwellers from their natural habitat. Though the court has since stayed the order on FRA, which is estimated to affect over 11 lakh tribal people across 21 states, it is perceived to be only a temporary reprieve. Magan, a young adivasi, expresses impatience. "Kab tak doosron ka jhhanda uthate rahenge? (Till when will we shoulder other people's flags)" "Why are there still no jobs for us, why is there such huge farm distress? Why is our literacy rate still at 37%? Why are thousands of us dying by drinking poisonous water? On top of all this, we are supposed to deal with officers who don't understand our language and whose language we don't understand," he says. II ASSERTING THEIR IDENTITY In Dhar's Kukshi, Antim Mujalda, the state secretary of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), tells News18, "It is only now, perhaps for the first time, that adivasis are coming out and asserting their identities proudly. Earlier, we used to feel ashamed of our backgrounds. Now, we are learning about the contributions of our leaders like Jaipal Munda and Ramdayal Munda to India." "We are the original inhabitants of this land. Upper caste Hindus came from nowhere and colonised us." He cites the example of volunteer tribal groups that are grooming their children for the future. One such venture in Jhabua has trained hundreds of students for entrance examinations, and 17 of them made it to the state police. Several tribal-run schools, teaching tribal history, apart from subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, in their own language, are also being run with institutional discipline.