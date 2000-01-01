Suicides, Booze, Bullets and Scorpios: Jewar’s Crorepati Curse

On September 14 last year, Pushpender’s family became richer by Rs 1.3 crore. Barely three months later, he hanged himself to death.
Pushpender, survived by his wife and a two-year-old son, belonged to a family of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Rohi village. His father had received the lump sum amount as compensation from the UP government in lieu of their land for the much-awaited Jewar airport. The patriarch divided the fortune among his three sons.
Pushpender’s share amounted to Rs 24.5 lakh. Unable to make it to the Indian Army, the 25-year-old became a private taxi driver and used to make close to Rs 20,000 a month.
The sudden swell in bank balance was soon followed by an increased dependency on alcohol. Brawls with family members became an everyday affair. On the evening of December 16, after an argument with his wife over his worsening addiction, he killed himself.