GREAT MIGRATION AND THE AMERICAN DREAM

Between 1803 and 1860 more than 550,000 whites migrated to New Orleans from Germany, Ireland and Northern States within the US. The American dream lured in migrants to the Mississippi valley. Domestic slave trade flourished. So did sugar and cotton plantations.

PROGRESS AND PANDEMIC

With progress came the pandemic. The burgeoning population turned into a death trap in cities with little or no public health infrastructure. The contagion flourished in high population density neighbourhoods. Up to 50 percent of newcomers died violent deaths from yellow fever, oozing blood from nose and mouth due to multiple internal haemorrhages. In multiple waves, this contagion would ravage these tropical and sub-tropical plains for the next 100 years, killing about eight percent of the region’s urban population, and as many as 30 percent of recent migrants. In 1853, the year of New Orleans’ worst epidemic, about one-tenth of the city’s population succumbed to the Yellow Fever.

This tableau shows horrific scenes from the epidemic, when yellow fever engulfed not just New Orleans but the entire region—stretching as far north as Memphis, Tennessee. The central image shows Canal Street, normally the city’s busiest thoroughfare, desolate except for hearses. The image above it shows two homeless men ailing on a park bench as a wealthy man walks briskly away. Many of these scenes show that yellow fever impacted people differently according to ethnicity, gender, race, and class. “The Great Yellow Fever Scourge. — Incidents of Its Horrors in the Most Fatal Districts of the Southern States,” wood engraving from Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper, September 28, 1878.

A PERVERSE CAPITALISM

Co-mingled with racism and slavery, the Yellow Fever engendered a perverse form of capitalism in Deep South. This new social order celebrated those who survived the disease and thus acquired long-term immunity from the virus. Survival from the Yellow fever was a certificate of greater life expectancy. Natural inoculation catapulted a section of white population to the higher echelons of social and economic hierarchy. Banks offered them loans. Their businesses flourished. “Immunocapital” soon became the most sought-after currency.

The scene shows both capitalist energy and climate-induced lethargy: while some of the men grade cotton and keep books, others read the Picayune and languish in the subtropical heat. This was the first painting Degas sold to a museum. Edgar Degas, A Cotton Office in New Orleans, 1873.

PERILS OF IMMUNITY PASSPORTS FOR COVID-19

WHO has warned against the perils of adopting any such measures in an attempt to reboot the economy in haste.

At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate.” People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission. WHO: "Immunity passports" in the context of COVID-19; April 24, 2020

Firstly, there is little empirical evidence to confirm people who get infected are immune to Covid-19. South Korea has reported multiple cases of re-infection.

Studies show up to 20% of the Covid-19 patients have small or weak anti-bodies. There is little research on how long the acquired immunity to the virus may last. Secondly, most sensitive pathological investigations can give negative false tests. So there is no guarantee that a person who has tested negative has not been exposed to the virus. (RT PCR Tests in China from lower respiratory organs have shown 75% accuracy)

Variation in False-Negative Rate of RT-PCR–Based SARS-CoV-2 Tests by Time Since Exposure PROBABILITY OF A FALSE-NEGATIVE RESULT IN AN INFECTED PERSON

And finally, immunity passport may usher in a system which would reward and promote those who survive the infection. Likewise, a Covid-19 immunity passport may incentivise exposure to the virus putting at risk the poor and the marginalised; and those who have been the worst affected by economic downturn.