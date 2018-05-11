Fluctuating Vote Share And Lingayats: How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Campaigning has ended in the Karnataka Assembly election, which is all set for a triangular contest among the ruling Congress, lead contender the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular), which is eyeing to play kingmaker in the contest. The votes will be cast on May 12 for 223 Assembly seats in Karnataka.

Karnataka has always been a cyclical state since the 1989 elections. In 1985, the then Siddaramaiah's boss Ramakrishna Hegde had won a second consecutive term. After that no political party has ever been able to retain the state for two consecutive terms.

Much of this can be attributed to the ever-so-shifting vote share among the main three parties in Karnataka: Congress, BJP and JD(S). This fluctuating vote share can throw up surprises in coming elections, too.