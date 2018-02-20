Why BJP Will Play the Kingmaker In Christian-Majority Nagaland

A total of 195 candidates are in fray for the February 27 Assembly elections being held in Nagaland.

Religion is one of the dominant issues that will play a key role in the upcoming polls. BJP candidates have promised senior citizens a trip to the holy land of Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Congress, in its manifesto, has assured to work towards setting up a board “to facilitate minorities to visit Holy Land at a subsidised cost”.

As both the parties are trying to woo the Christian-majority of the state, regional parties will try to hold the fort.

Total Number of seats: 60 Seats

Date of Poling: 27/02/2017

Incumbent government: Nagaland People Front (NPF) led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) has been ruling over the state for the last 15 years. Former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio won the elections thrice, but resigned in 2014 after he went to the Lok Sabha. T R Zeliang is now the Chief Minsiter. This election NPF is contesting alone, as the other constituents of DAN, BJP and JD(U) have decided to part ways.