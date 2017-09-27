Of Caste And Servitude: A Murder in Rajasthan​​

Ten rupees from our Jajmans mean more to us than 10 crore rupees from a performance. - Anwar Khan

Anwar sings from the Manganiyars’ core repertoire: local folk numbers about the land and the many Hindu gods, playing with notes and time signatures at will.

The small, dusty Kalakaar Bhawan in Baiya village is a one-room concrete structure built by the government to further the arts, which in the case of the village is the rich musical tradition of its Manganiyars. Today its bare walls contain the echoing voice of Anwar Khan, (unrelated to Anwar Khan of Dantal mentioned previously) the 47-year-old musical doyenne whose achievements have brought accolades and a sense of self-pride to the village. Children between five and seventeen listen in rapture as Anwar sings songs from the Manganiyars’ core repertoire: local folk numbers about the land and the many Hindu gods, playing with notes and time signatures at will.The Manganiyars are known to mould themselves into the culture of their Jajmans. Anwar, who serves a slew of Hindu Rajputs, dresses in a colourful turban, wears a moustache but no beard and declares that a copy of the Bhagwad Gita sits in his house next to his Quran. “The scholar-activist Komal Kothari has shown how the Mirasi/Manganiyars can be both Muslims and "Hindu" at once,” says publisher S. Anand, founder of the “anti-caste” publishing house Navayana. “They will observe Holi, Dussera and Eid. One’s caste and their ritual place in the village hierarchy become more important than religious affiliation. Often even formal conversion cannot release you from the burden of caste.” Anwar has agreed to meet me and show his village on two conditions: That he is not asked about the goings on in Dantal and he is not probed about his relationship with his Jajmans.Anwar Khan is much richer than his Jajman Kesar Singh Bhati. With seven passports, an international touring calendar and well known protégés like Bollywood singers Mame Khan and Swaroop Khan, his reputation in his village Baiya flirts with celebrity status. Even though he has a plush house in Barmer, Anwar’s village home is a small turquoise structure with two rooms, no furniture and the simple markings of AK as the only wall décor. When Kesar Singh or anyone from Kesar Singh’s family, including children, is in the vicinity, Anwar must stop what he is doing, approach them and greet them with folded hands and bowed head. This is called a mujra, an acknowledgement of the caste superiority of the other person and is part and parcel of life for the Manganiyar. Not stopping for a mujra might be construed as impertinence by the Jajman. Though everyone in the village including Kesar Singh seem to know of Anwar’s affluence, a charade is on display. “We gave him a ring and a camel, when he came to sing for us he was but a little boy,” says Kesar Singh imperiously. A medium-set man in his mid-sixties with a permanently quizzical expression and yellowing teeth, Kesar Singh does not have a commanding presence. His position is only made apparent by the fact that Anwar has seated himself on the ground at his feet, legs folded and eyes transfixed at the sandy ground in obeisance.This, as Anand explains, is a gesture followed by the ‘lowly’ artists to not outrage his semi-literate master and in turn, to avoid facing music, quite literally. “In a rural-feudal context, such as the one in which the Manganiyars or Mirasis are caught, material wealth or success can only trigger jealously, envy and hatred,” Anand says.