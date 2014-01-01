Worse Than The
Plague
Rat Holes That Swallow People In Meghalaya
Worse Than The Plague
The areas where coal mining has been rampant is left with dead rivers and barely any ecology.
BY DHRUBA DUTTA
Two weeks after 15 mine workers got trapped in a 'rat hole' in Lumthari village in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, there's no sign of them. No one knows what the inside of the coal mine looks like, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has no blueprint or maps either. NDRF assistant commandant SK Singh, who has been camping at the site since news about the miners being trapped reached the authorities, says the task force has tried everything — using sonar radios, diving, taking in boats, and water pumps. But so far, it has encountered only failure. With the help of the locals, the NDRF team found out that the depth of the mine is about 350 feet. "There's at least 70-feet water inside," he says.