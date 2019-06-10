English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCW Chairperson Demands Capital Punishment for Kathua Case Convicts
A court in Pathankot sentenced to life imprisonment the three main accused in the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in J&K's Kathua, while awarding five years in jail to three others for the destruction of evidence.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/ News18
New Delhi: NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma Monday demanded capital punishment for the six convicts in the sensational Kathua gangrape-murder case, saying the Jammu and Kashmir government should appeal in a higher court.
A court in Pathankot on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment the three main accused in the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, while awarding five years in jail to three others for the destruction of evidence.
Sharma welcomed the conviction, but said she was expecting capital punishment for the culprits.
"The Jammu and Kashmir government must go for appeal in a higher court," she said.
The girl was kidnapped on January 10 last year and gang-raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua after having been kept sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death.
The incident led to a countrywide outcry and the trial was held on a day-to-day basis at the district and sessions court in Pathankot.
