Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NCW Chairperson Demands Capital Punishment for Kathua Case Convicts

A court in Pathankot sentenced to life imprisonment the three main accused in the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in J&K's Kathua, while awarding five years in jail to three others for the destruction of evidence.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NCW Chairperson Demands Capital Punishment for Kathua Case Convicts
Illustration by Mir Suhail/ News18
Loading...
New Delhi: NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma Monday demanded capital punishment for the six convicts in the sensational Kathua gangrape-murder case, saying the Jammu and Kashmir government should appeal in a higher court.

A court in Pathankot on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment the three main accused in the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, while awarding five years in jail to three others for the destruction of evidence.

Sharma welcomed the conviction, but said she was expecting capital punishment for the culprits.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government must go for appeal in a higher court," she said.

The girl was kidnapped on January 10 last year and gang-raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua after having been kept sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death.

The incident led to a countrywide outcry and the trial was held on a day-to-day basis at the district and sessions court in Pathankot.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram