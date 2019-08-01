Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

​TMC MP’s Income Tax Account Hacked; Her Login, Account Credentials Manipulated

The data breach came to Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's attention on Wednesday, when her Income Tax consultant revealed to her that all her entries had been changed in such a manner that she is now supposed to pay.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:August 1, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
​TMC MP’s Income Tax Account Hacked; Her Login, Account Credentials Manipulated
Representative Image.
Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP’s Income Tax account was hacked and her account credentials were manipulated on Wednesday.

Speaking to News18, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “I am shocked. The person who hacked my Income Tax account changed and manipulated all my returns details and login credentials.”

The data breach came to her attention on Wednesday, when her Income Tax consultant revealed to her that all her entries had been changed in such a manner that she is now supposed to pay.

“I contacted a senior official of the Kolkata Police and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell. I want immediate and stern action against those who has committed this crime. This is alarming. I can’t believe this,” the TMC MP said. The fact that the hacker may have downloaded confidential documents from her account could add to her worries.

Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is a gynecologist and TMC MP. She is Chairperson of Banga Janani Bahini, a women’s wing of the party.

Few days ago, seven persons including three Nigerians have been arrested by the Mumbai Police for hacking into over 2,000 bank accounts and transferring crores of rupees after creating a fake webpage of the Income Tax Department.

In a similar incident of cyber-crime in 2017 in Kolkata, the Bidhannagar cyber-crime cell has arrested a former employee of an IT major who allegedly hacked in to the Income Tax e-filing account of his estranged wife.

