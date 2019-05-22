English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mysterious Death of a Delhi Police Sub-inspector
Delhi Police sub-inspector, identified as Rajkumar and posted at the Delhi Police Control Room, is said to have fallen in a dispute over a video.
Representational Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi Police sub-inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area, officials said on Monday.
The sub-inspector has been identified as Rajkumar. He was posted at the Delhi Police Control Room (PCR). The incident took place on Sunday night when he had gone out for a walk after dinner, a senior police officer said.
According to the victim's family members, Rajkumar and his neighbour Bhuri, a notorious character in Vivek Vihar had some dispute and a fight took place between them.
"According to people present on the spot, an argument took place between them over a video,” said Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).
Rajkumar was rushed to Max Hospital in Patparganj where he was declared brought dead. "No injury mark has been found on Rajkumar's body and the post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of death,” the DCP added.
