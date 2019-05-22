English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government to spend 1,000 Crore to Upgrade Power Network in Goa
The upgradation is necessary to bring down the power transmission and distribution losses from the current 18 per cent to about 5-7 per cent.
A man tries to fix tangled overhead electric power cables at a residential area in Noida on June 1, 2011. (REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma) Photo for representation
Panaji: The Goa government has decided to upgrade the electricity transmission and distribution network across the coastal state at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, a senior
official said on Monday.
An administrative approval has been already granted for the works and the tendering process will start once the model code of conduct enforced for the Lok Sabha elections is withdrawn, the official from the power department told PTI.
"The work for transforming, upgrading and strengthening the power infrastructure, costing around Rs 1,000 crore, will be completed within two years," he said. The aim is to bring down the power transmission and distribution losses from the current 18 per cent to about five to seven per cent, he said.
Some of the power lines in the state were installed nearly 30 years ago and require urgent repairs, he said.
The state, which does not have its own power generating plant, depends on the western and southern grids for the supply, which reaches around 550 to 575 Mega Watts during peak hours. The power department has prepared a detail project for upgrading the infrastructure and the administrative approval for it has been received, the official said.
"The upgradation work will include replacement of old power conductors, transformers, and laying new underground and overhead cables and poles. We want to ensure that people of Goa get an uninterrupted power supply," he said.
official said on Monday.
An administrative approval has been already granted for the works and the tendering process will start once the model code of conduct enforced for the Lok Sabha elections is withdrawn, the official from the power department told PTI.
"The work for transforming, upgrading and strengthening the power infrastructure, costing around Rs 1,000 crore, will be completed within two years," he said. The aim is to bring down the power transmission and distribution losses from the current 18 per cent to about five to seven per cent, he said.
Some of the power lines in the state were installed nearly 30 years ago and require urgent repairs, he said.
The state, which does not have its own power generating plant, depends on the western and southern grids for the supply, which reaches around 550 to 575 Mega Watts during peak hours. The power department has prepared a detail project for upgrading the infrastructure and the administrative approval for it has been received, the official said.
"The upgradation work will include replacement of old power conductors, transformers, and laying new underground and overhead cables and poles. We want to ensure that people of Goa get an uninterrupted power supply," he said.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Her Achievements
- Anupam Kher Slams Vivek Oberoi for Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Says It Was Shameful
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Look Review - Watch Video
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
- The Rush Rivalry: The Immortalised Story of Niki Lauda and James Hunt
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results