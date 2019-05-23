Jaggayyapeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jaggayyapeta Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Kasukurthi Dasaradha Ramarao IND -- -- Jama Anandarao IND -- -- Muparthi Phani Chaithanya IND -- -- Ramakrishna Sriram JSP -- -- Venkata Ramana Kumar Dharanikota BJP -- -- A.P. Srikanth IND -- -- Samineni Uday Madhav NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Udayabhanu Samineni TDP -- -- Rajagopal Sreeram INC -- -- Apparao Karnati

84. Jaggayyapeta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,95,686 voters of which 95,099 are male and 1,00,576 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jaggayyapeta, recorded a voter turnout of 89.64%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 89.6% and in 2009, 88.19% of Jaggayyapeta's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Raja Gopal Sreeram (Tathaiah) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 1,846 votes which was 1.11% of the total votes polled. Raja Gopal Sreeram (Tathaiah) polled a total of 1,65,720 (50.67%) votes.TDP's Rajagopal Sreeram won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 9678 (6.53%) votes. Rajagopal Sreeram polled 1,48,234 which was 50.67% of the total votes polled.Jaggayyapeta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: जग्गय्यापेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and జగ్గయ్యపేట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).