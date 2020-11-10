Raghopur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Raghopur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Raghopur (राघोपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Vaishali district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Vaishali. Raghopur is part of 21. Hajipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,34,686 eligible electors, of which 1,80,735 were male, 1,52,650 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,17,517 eligible electors, of which 1,73,476 were male, 1,44,040 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,62,824 eligible electors, of which 1,44,749 were male, 1,18,075 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raghopur in 2015 was 613. In 2010, there were 420.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Satish Kumar of BJP by a margin of 22,733 votes which was 12.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.15% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Satish Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Rabri Devi of RJD by a margin of 13,006 votes which was 9.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 48.06% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 128. Raghopur Assembly segment of Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Pashu Pati Kumar Paras won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 20 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Raghopur are: Umesh Singh Kushwaha (JDU), Triveni Kumar Choudhary (RLSP), Rabindra Kumar Singh (LJP), Bina Singh (RJD), Annpurna Singh (BSLP), Arjun Das (BMP), Brajesh Kumar Ray (JDR), Malayam Kumar Mangalam (LJD), Raghupati Singh (JAPL), Rajnish Paswan (PP), Shyam Babu Singh (SAAF), Hareram Kumar (JDPD), Karuna Verma (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.97%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.5%, while it was 50.85% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 333 polling stations in 128. Raghopur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 292. In 2010 there were 269 polling stations.

Extent:

128. Raghopur constituency comprises of the following areas of Vaishali district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Raghopur and Bidupur. . It shares an inter-state border with Vaishali.

Raghopur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Raghopur is 284.52 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Raghopur is: 25°36'23.8"N 85°18'50.4"E.

