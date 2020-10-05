Assam Flood Situation Improves; Delhi Sees Marked Dip in Minimum Temperatures

Altogether 312 villages in the districts of Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon are under water now while 19,737 hectare of crop area is affected. Flood waters receded from Goalpara district and entered Dhemaji since Sunday, it said.

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of affected people came down by over 30,000 on Monday, though that of the district remained three, a government bulletin said. The number of people reeling under the deluge now is1,04,625 while it was 1,35,074 on Sunday, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin.

Altogether 312 villages in the districts of Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon are under water now while 19,737 hectare of crop area is affected. Flood waters receded from Goalpara district and entered Dhemaji since Sunday, it said.

The total number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents this year remained 122. The bulletin said that Morigaon is the worst-hit district with 74,993 people affected, followed by Nagaon(25,123) and Dhemaji (4,500).

Meanwhile, the Jia Bharali and the Kopili rivers are flowing above the danger level at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpurand Dharamtul in Nagaon respectively.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Rajasthan and some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during the next 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated place and heavy rains lashed isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh, it said.

Delhi recorded air quality in the "moderate" category and saw a marked dip in minimum temperatures, which are likely to drop to 18 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

Low temperatures and stagnant winds help in accumulation of pollutants near the ground, affecting air quality.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the city air quality index (AQI) will remain in the "moderate" category on Tuesday and Wednesday as high-velocity local winds are preventing accumulation of pollutants.

The IMD has forecast dry weather for most parts of the northwest India during the next five days. Moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during the next 12 hours, it said.