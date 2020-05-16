INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

1.41 Lakh Migrants Ferried Upto Maharashtra Borders by MSRTC Buses

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Migrant workers who are hitting the road to return to north India amid lockdown for coronavirus are being transported by MSRTC buses upto Maharashtra's border with Madhya Pradesh and other states.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
Share this:

Over 1.41 lakh migrant workers have been taken upto Maharashtra's borders by the buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), it said in a statement on Saturday.

Migrant workers who are hitting the road to return to north India amid lockdown for coronavirus are being transported by MSRTC buses upto Maharashtra's border with Madhya Pradesh and other states.

As many as 1,41,798 workers from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Karnatakahave been ferried by MSRTC buses, MSRTC said.

It has deployed a fleet of 11,379 buses for this purpose, it added.

MSRTC buses are also bringing back labourers from Maharashtra who are stranded in other states.

As many as 2,45,060 migrant workers in the state have taken Shramik specialtrains to return to their home states.

"Rs 54.75 crore from the Chief Minister's relief fund were utilized to buy train tickets for these workers," a statement from the chief minister's office said.

Every day 25 special trains are departing from different stations in Maharashtra, it added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading