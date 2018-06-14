English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1 Army Jawan, 2 Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Operation in Jammu and Kashmir
Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)
Srinagar: Two militants and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday, officials said.
"Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said here. He added that a jawan also lost his life in the operation.
Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.
Two days ago, five CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. "Militants hurled a grenade on CRPF party at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. Five CRPF personnel got minor injuries," a police spokesman had said.
He said all the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.
Also Watch
"Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said here. He added that a jawan also lost his life in the operation.
Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.
Two days ago, five CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. "Militants hurled a grenade on CRPF party at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. Five CRPF personnel got minor injuries," a police spokesman had said.
He said all the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian-American Woman to Become CFO of US Carmaker General Motors
- Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Wants You to Fall in Love with Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut
- Love-struck Couple Travels Across The Globe To Take Wedding Pics