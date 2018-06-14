1 Army Jawan, 2 Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday, officials said."Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said here. He added that a jawan also lost his life in the operation.Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.Two days ago, five CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. "Militants hurled a grenade on CRPF party at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. Five CRPF personnel got minor injuries," a police spokesman had said.He said all the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.