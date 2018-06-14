GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

1 Army Jawan, 2 Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2018, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Srinagar: Two militants and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday, officials said.

"Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said here. He added that a jawan also lost his life in the operation.

Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.

Two days ago, five CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. "Militants hurled a grenade on CRPF party at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. Five CRPF personnel got minor injuries," a police spokesman had said.

He said all the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You