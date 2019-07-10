Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

1 Arrested for Abetment to Suicide, Days After Ghaziabad Man Kills Family, Self

The incident had taken place at New Shatabdi Puram under the Masuri police station in the wee hours on July 5.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 10:08 PM IST

Image for representation.
Ghaziabad: The police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Ghaziabad resident who ended his life after killing his wife and three children.

The incident had taken place at New Shatabdi Puram under the Masuri police station in the wee hours on Friday (July 5).

SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said the arrested man, Kapil Pippal, allegedly had an affair with Pradeep's wife Sangeeta (35).

During the investigation, Kapil Pippal told the police that he Sangeeta had arranged a temporary job for him at the National Drug Dependency Treatment Centre in Kamla Nehru Nagar, where she worked.

The police recovered a photo of Sangeeta and her ID card from Kapil.

He told police that Sangeeta had provided him with a rented accommodation and was giving him Rs 10,000 per month, the SSP said.

He had lived with her for a year in the same house at New Shatabdi Puram, the SSP said.

On Friday, Pradeep had hit her wife Sangeeta with a hammer on the head.

The police suspected that he might have given poison to his daughters Manaswi (8) Yashashwi (5) and Ojasvi (3).

