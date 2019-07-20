1 Arrested for Lynching Attempt After Muslim Man was Beaten and Forced to Say 'Jai Shriram' in Aurangabad
The arrested person was among the assailants who allegedly tried to lynch Imran Ismail Patel in the wee hours of Friday, an official said.
Image for representation.
Aurangabad: Police in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city arrested one person on Saturday, a day after a Muslim man was allegedly beaten up by a group of hooligans and forced to say "Jai Shriram".
Ganesh Vinod Sonawane (21), the arrested man, is a rickshaw driver and a resident of Bharatnagar locality, a police official said.
He was among the assailants who allegedly tried to lynch Imran Ismail Patel in the wee hours of Friday, the official added.
Further probe was on, the official said.
Patel, a hotel employee, had said in his complaint that a gang of around ten hooligans stopped him near Hudco Corner in Begumpura area when he was returning home on a motorbike in the early hours of Friday.
They snatched away the key of his bike, beat him up and forced him to say "Jai Shriram", he claimed.
A person named Ganesh (not the arrested accused) and his family members who lived nearby rushed to his rescue hearing the commotion and saved his life, Patel had told police.
A case under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion) and 144 (unlawful assembly) was registered.
Incidents of members of the minority community being cornered and forced to say "Jai Shriram" have been reported from various parts of the country, including Thane in Maharashtra, recently.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Hope I Can Get Gold: PV Sindhu Doesn't Want to Miss Opportunity After Reaching 1st Final of 2019
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Star in Luv Ranjan's Next? These Pictures Say So
- How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England